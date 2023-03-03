Tayvallich blows a Fuse

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Villagers turned out in force at Tayvallich Community Hall on Saturday February 25 for its first live concert in more than three years, writes Ewan Halley.

Jemima Thewes and the Fuse entertained the crowd with a mixture of self-penned songs and traditional ballads.

The ‘Fuse’ on this occasion was percussionist Tim Lane, who accompanied the Highlands-born singer-songwriter.

The first half featured a set of haunting tunes that created an intimate atmosphere of

otherworldliness, then, after a short break, the duo returned with a more upbeat set.

Even if rhythmic tunes such as ‘Devil on the Dancefloor’ didn’t manage to get the crowd rocking in the aisles, they at least got them shoogling in their seats.

The dynamic duo created a sound greater than the sum of their parts through the variety of instruments that they played: guitar, mandolin, sundry household objects, drums made from kangaroo skins, and even a Zube Tube, a relic from Jemima’s childhood.

The fusion of evocative music, poetic lyrics and versatile musicianship had the audience calling for more and looking forward to the next gig: Saturday March 18, 3pm, the four-piece Jennifer Ewan Band with some upbeat Scots-Cajun old time dance music.