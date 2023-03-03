Letters – March 3 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An open letter to Scotland’s First Minister

First Minister,

We, the undersigned, wish to raise our concerns about the impact of the raft of regulatory legislation that is currently being introduced, at a time when increased business rates, energy bills and greater costs of operating in rural and island locations are already having a serious impact on business activity.

We wholly support our colleagues in the Association of Scotland’s Self Caterers, Scottish Tourism Alliance, Scottish Licensed Trade Association, Scotland Food & Drink and others, as they try to raise awareness of the impact of current and proposed legislation.

This includes short term lets (STL), transient visitor levy (TVL), deposit return scheme (DRS), and ban on alcohol advertising.

These regulatory proposals would appear to be based on a limited appreciation of their potential impact in the current operating climate.

Like other business, tourism in Scotland has suffered greatly since Covid with staffing shortages and a well-documented drop in discretionary spend.

To introduce further operating costs at this time is at best naive and takes little account of the financial impacts and mental health of business owners and their employees.

The phrase “sledgehammer to crack a nut” has been used frequently to describe the draconian nature of the pieces of legislation.

We are not opposed to sensible, well-thought out regulation that improves the industry and the experience of visitors but we cannot stand back and see our industry decimated by legislation borne out of political horse-trading at Holyrood.

We would request that the aims of Outlook 2030 are remembered and respected when developing policy, regulation and legislation.

At the launch of Scotland Outlook 2030, the First Minister stated: “The [tourism] sector is vitally important to Scotland, supporting more than 200,000 jobs and contributing over £7 billion to our economy. We must work together to ensure our unrivalled tourism experience is sustainable and… provide a strong basis for achieving the industry’s ambitions.”

These ambitions are being thwarted and there seems little evidence of any “working together”.

In addition, the overall Scotland Outlook strategy document, endorsed by the Scottish Government states: “The potential contribution that tourism can deliver must be understood and acknowledged with the right policy and regulatory landscape in place to support our vision of 21st century tourism.”

We reiterate that we recognise the importance and value of appropriately designed regulatory measures. However, we would request that an urgent review is carried out of the current raft of measures that will significantly affect our industry.

We are all willing to provide advice, knowledge and support for appropriate legislation, delivered in an appropriate timeframe.

Argyll & Isles Tourism Co-operative, Destination Orkney, Outer Hebrides Tourism, SkyeConnect, VisitArran, Visit Moray Speyside, Venture North

Give all children access to the world of books

Children across the UK will be stepping into their imaginations and dressing up as their favourite characters for World Book Day this Thursday on March 2.

Here at the Royal National Institute of Blind people (RNIB), we want to make sure that children with vision impairments can celebrate the power of reading on World Book Day – and every day of the year – alongside their fully sighted peers.

This means giving them access to the same books and reading opportunities at school and at home.

That’s why we’re so excited that, for the first time, we have accessible electronic versions of all this year’s World Book Day titles available to download as part of our RNIB Library (www.rniblibrary.com).

This means that all learners with a print disability can get them at the same time as their friends and classmates!

This year’s range of books includes Lenny Henry’s ‘The Boy with Wings; Attack of the Rampaging Robot’, ‘Lifesize Creepy Crawlies’ by Sophy Henn and the hilarious ‘Bedtime for the Burpee Bears’ by Joe Wicks and Paul Howard.

There’s something to suit beginner-readers right through to confident book-lovers. So whether your child is dreaming of being able to fly or spinning webs like Spiderman, there’s sure to be something to spark their imagination.

The books are also available in braille and audio CD and can be ordered through RNIB’s Helpline on 0303 123 9999.

On behalf of all at RNIB, we wish you an amazing, word-filled World Book Day.

James Bartlett, Senior Manager Reading Services, RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People)

UK government exemption required

I’m sure that most people will agree that the general idea of a UK bottle return scheme is a good one, but the planned introduction of a Scotland-specific scheme has the dual drawback of saddling consumers with additional costs and producers with competitive disadvantage in challenging economic conditions.

However, since it has now been revealed that its introduction requires the UK government to grant an exemption under the Single Market Act, why has the Scottish Government required local companies to sign up to the scheme before it has crossed that bridge? Since they will have known that, it suggests that there is more to this than meets the eye!

Tim Forrester, Ford