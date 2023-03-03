Leader – Friday March 03 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The news of the planned closure of Mary’s Meals’ shop in Lochgilphead was described as a “kick in the teeth” by volunteers who give their time to help the smooth running of the shop.

It is a difficult situation for both those in the shop and the customers who enjoy going there to purchase items and to enjoy social interaction in a convivial atmosphere – a sentiment that will doubtless be reflected through the petition by the ever-generous Mid Argyll public, which is being run from the store.

It is, of course, a tough call for the charity’s founders who appear to be responding to extraneous factors in coming to this decision.

From the loss of a community asset to a community celebrating the security of its future as it was announced this week that Highlands Rewilding had gained the funds it needed to complete its bid to buy Tayvallich Estate.

There was relief from residents and tenants, who could have faced eviction from a less sympathetic purchaser – although the sellers were keen to help preserve the estate’s future.

Nevertheless it must have been a stressful few months for people in the area, but now the community can look forward to a vibrant future.

Elsewhere, well done to Feorlin Renton on her coffee afternoon at Inveraray’s Nicoll Hall which raised well in excess of £1,000 for the My Name’5 Doddie foundation. This was a fantastic effort and Mid Argyll’s warm support shone through again.