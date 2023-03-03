From our Files – Friday March 03 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday March 1 2013

Motocross Grand Prix re-run plan scuppered

Plans to re-enact Kilmartin hosting the only time the Motocross Grand Prix world

championship came to Scotland have been scuppered – by butterflies.

Organisers of the Kilmartin Grand Prix remembered event have had to put plans for a

race to one side after it was discovered the land where the race was originally held 35

years ago, Castle Park, below Carnasserie Castle is protected.

Land owner Gordon Brechin told The Advertiser he had been given a grant by the

Department of Agriculture to protect the land for six years, as it was home to rare

species such as butterflies, making a re-creation impossible.

However, he is determined to work with organisers of the event – part of celebrations

to mark 100 years of motorcycle sport in Scotland – to re-create the track for people

to walk around.

With the track ground protected, the event will be held mainly in an adjacent field and

car park with numbers on the track restricted. Robbie and Margaret Allan who helped

stage the original race, as members of the Mid Argyll Motor Club, are behind the

celebration and are promising a great day out.

Margaret said: ‘Sadly we can’t stage an actual race because of the butterflies but it

should still be amazing. It will be nice to remember the last race. It is in such a

beautiful setting and hopefully we will get good weather.’

More than 7,000 people flocked to the race in 1978 and organisers hope to have the

same turnout in June.

Attractions include an opportunity to meet the riders who took part in the race,

marquees and TV highlights shown on big screens.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday March 7 2003

Cairndow’s Loch Fyne Oysters in staff buyout

Loch Fyne Oysters staff were celebrating their winning bid this week when their offer

to buy the company was successful.

More than 100 employees from the renowned seafood specialists based in Cairndow

bought over the business which was backed by trust and investment company, Baxi

Partnership.

The deal was agreed in principle and announced on Monday; it will be finalised by the

end of the month.

Andy Lane, Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd co-founder, said: ‘This is a natural evolution for us

at Loch Fyne. The staff embody all the spirit and character of the company.

“Without their commitment over the years we would never have made it this far. I have great confidence in a very bright future.’

Loch Fyne Oysters is famous for its excellent quality fresh and smoked fish, shellfish,

meat and game, all from the West Highlands.

The management-led employee group was the highest bidder for the business and was

judged to be most likely to foster the ethos and motivations of the business founders.

David Adele, executive director for Baxi, said: ‘We are not taking equity in this deal

but we will share in future profits as part of a special payback arrangement, which

will help us back other similar deals.”

The company export seafood all over the world.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday March 4 1983

Access and parking work begins

Work has started on the new access and parking area at the Ardrishaig Bowling and

Tennis Club and once planning permission has been granted it is hoped the proposed

new clubhouse will go ahead as soon as possible.

The wall at the tennis courts has been lowered and it is seen as a priority that a high

fence is erected on top of the wall as soon as possible so that the courts can be used at

the beginning of the tennis season.

All the work done so far has been through the efforts of club members who have

turned out at weekends to help with labouring work.

The bulk of the technical skill has been supplied by bowler and stonemason Mr Fergie Annan but with up to 20 members on duty each weekend he has had no shortage of helpers.

The club has had help also from local contractor Mr Harry Ross who has given them the use of a dumper truck to clear the heaviest rubble.

According to a member of the management committee, Mr David Scott, a start cannot

be made on the clubhouse until planning permission and building control are secured.

If they are successful in that, and an application has been lodged with the district

council, then the next step will be to write to the various grant-awarding bodies.

The club intends to apply to the Highlands and Islands Development Board, the Scottish Sports Council and the local authorities.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, March 5 1963

CD exercises in Mid Argyll

A Civil Defence study, the purpose of which was to examine further the problems that

would arise from a nuclear attack and the methods by which the various organisations

taking part could work together under the control of Argyll Civil Defence Group was

held at Lochgilphead last weekend.

Among those who took part were members and officials of the county council, Civil

Defence Corps, Scottish Home and Health Department, county police, 8th Argylls,

fire service, WVS, Argyll Hospital Boards, British Red Cross Society, Department of

Agriculture for Scotland, National Coal Board, Scottish Gas Board, and the Church of

Scotland.

● Editor’s note: The Cuban Missile Crisis happened in October 1962 and the nation was at the height of the Cold War.

Unemployment in Tarbert worsens

As the cold spell enters its ninth week, the unemployment position in Tarbert on

Friday took on an even gloomier aspect than is customarily the case.

Squads of men employed on the new housing scheme at the back of Hillfoot have

been suspended as also have workmen engaged on the construction of the new road

between Whitehouse and Clachan.

Farmers too have been affected and many spring operations are now seriously behind

schedule.

● Editor’s note: From December 1962 to March 1963 was known as The Big Freeze and one of the coldest winters on record in the UK; March 6 was the first morning of the year without frost.

CAPTIONS:

2013: A man from Lochgilphead has been named as one of the founding fathers of the

Scottish salmon farming industry.

Colin Blair has been commended for his contribution to Scotland’s thriving fish farming industry in a special edition of the Fish Farmer magazine which celebrates the characters that have helped the sector grow into a multi-million pound industry.

Colin, seawater director for the Meridan Salmon began his career as a husbandry man at a salmon farm in Loch Craignish age 16. He has been with Meridan for almost 30 years and has worked on sites from Argyll right up to Shetland. 09AAFROF01

2003: Staff at Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd. 09AAFROF02

1983: Action from Saturday’s rugby match between Oban Seconds and Mid Argyll Seconds. The final score was Oban 17 Mid Argyll 11. 09AAFROF03

1983: The children of Furnace Primary School were all smiles when they posed for our cameraman along with a new head teacher Mrs Janet MacLeod who has come to the school from Broderick on the Isle of Arran. Also in the picture is assistant teacher Mrs MacCallum, left. 09AAFROF04

1963: Sixty years ago it was considered not the done thing to have advertisements featuring photographs of women or children in their underwear, unless in women’s

magazines. 09AAFROF05