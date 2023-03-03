Ferry disruption after three CalMac vessels remain out of service

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The absence of three ferries from CalMac’s fleet has resulted in some island communities facing single-vessel timetables.

Its is expected that the MV Clansman and MV Hebridean Isles will return to service in mid-March, but repairs to the MV Caledonian Isles aren’t expected to be completed before the end of this month.

The latter has remained in drydock since January 9 and would usually operate services on the busy Ardrossan-Brodick route.

These issues have forced the MV Finlaggan to continue to operate a single-vessel timetable between Islay and Kennacraig. An overhaul of the Finlaggan was scheduled for March 15, but CalMac will likely have to delay this.

Sailings serving Coll, Tiree and Colonsay will also continued to be served by the MV Lord of the Isles, with the Clansman providing cover between Ullapool-Lochmaddy when its repairs are completed.

Meanwhile, the MV Loch Frisa’s planned overhaul on March 6 will be delayed, while the Clansman and Hebridean Isles are being repaired.

The Loch Frisa has been serving a single vessel service on the Oban-Craignure route and will go into drydock on April 24.

Elsewhere, due to the intention for the Clansman to cover the MV Hebrides’ overhaul, the decision has been made to delay docking the MV Hebrides until March 20.

This is to allow repairs to the Clansman to be carried out and for cover to be provided on the Lochmaddy-Ullapool service.

The MV Arrow will also provide additional resilience on the Ullapool-Stornoway route during the Uig harbour closure until March 15.

Chief Executive of CalMac, Robbie Drummond said: “Several of our services are experiencing added pressure and we are so sorry for any disruption this is causing to our local communities and customers.

“While we are expecting MV Clansman and MV Hebridean Isles to return to service in the middle of March, and MV Caledonian Isles to return to service by the beginning of April, the knock-on effect from these repairs has delayed other vessels in the fleet going into overhaul.

“MV Finlaggan is due to commence overhaul on 15 March, but we are investigating the possibility of delaying this and deployment plans are currently being reviewed for Islay service.”

He added: “We are doing all that we can to resume normal service operation and will stay in regular contact with our communities through the usual channels to keep them informed of any developments.”