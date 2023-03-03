Dochas Centre welcomes new manager

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Help is out there to anyone who cares for others in Mid Argyll and is feeling overwhelmed.

That is the message from the new manager of the Dochas Centre in Lochgilphead, Julie Ross Sinclair, as she marks a month in the role.

Mrs Ross Sinclair, who has lived in Mid Argyll for the past five years and has experience in the care sector as a former service manager for children’s charity Barnardo’s, said: “The centre offers a number of methods of both practical and financial support for carers.

“We cover a wide area of the county, Mid Argyll, Kintyre, Gigha, Islay and Jura.

“We want to reach out to the community and keep them informed of what we are doing, and the activities we are holding throughout the year.

“People who are caring for others and feeling overwhelmed or burnout need to know there is help is out there for them.

“As well as public funding through the Carers Scotland Act, we receive a lot of donations; we are well established in the community.

“A list of funders is available on our website.”

Mrs Ross Sinclair added of her new role: “It is an exciting opportunity, one I am really enjoying so far, and looking forward to getting into.”

The Dochas Centre has also reached a milestone 25 years’ serving Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands, and a series of activities and events are being organised for throughout 2023, many themed around arts and music.

To find out more visit dochas.scot