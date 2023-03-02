Red Star navigate tricky cup tie

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Cardross 1-3 Lochgilphead Red Star

SAFL Centenary Cup

Lochgilphead Red Star came through a difficult cup match last Saturday away to distant Argyll rivals Cardross.

Despite missing a number of players through injury and work commitments, the RJD Brickwork-sponsored Star made it through to the quarter finals after a battling display.

The bumpy grass park was causing problems for both sides and Star got off to the worst possible start when Cardross took the lead, Star were slow to react to a long ball over the top and the Cardross striker did well to beat Leon Murphy to the ball and finish at the second attempt.

Star fought back however and were level soon after when Stuart MacLean, operating in a deeper midfield role flicked the ball over the top to find striker Ciaran McPhie who finished brilliantly into the bottom corner to pull Star level.

The visitors were starting to create more opportunities now and were having some joy from set pieces, with Craig Millar’s corner deliveries finding Coll McCallum and Fraser Talbot but both could not get their headed efforts on target and the sides went in at 1-1.

Star continued to press without creating many clear cut chances till Gregor McGeachy found Craig Millar but the winger’s effort sailed over the bar.

It was with 20 minutes to go Star finally got their noses in front when Joe Harper found McPhie in space with a long ball and the Striker beat the keeper to the ball to finish well for his 35th goal of the season to give Star a 2-1 lead.

The game was made safe soon after when Cardross failed to clear a Craig Millar corner and Ryan Caskie was on hand to finish well to make the final score 3-1.

Star return to league action tomorrow at the Lochgilphead Joint Campus as they welcome an in-form Parkhall, from Clydebank, to Lochgilphead, with kick off at 1pm.