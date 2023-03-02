Police files – March 3 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Theft

Between Thursday February 16 and Monday February 20, at Co-op, Oban Road, Lochgilphead, it was reported to police that a man had twice entered the store and stolen alcohol, making no attempt to pay. A 49-year-old man was arrested, charged with the offences and released on an undertaking to appear at court when required.

Cannabis seized

Police Officers on patrol had cause to detain and search a man under the Misuse of Drugs Act at 11.30pm on Saturday February 25, in St Claire Street, Ardrishaig. The 23-year-old man was found to be in possession of 2.89g of cannabis and was issued with a recorded police warning, and the Cannabis was seized.

Possession

At Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, police officers on patrol at 1.10am on Sunday February 26 had cause to detain and search a man under the Misuse of Drugs Act. A 29-year-old man was found in possession of 0.4g of Cannabis. He was issued with a recorded police warning and the cannabis was seized.

Wilful fireraising

At 6.30pm on Wednesday February 22, police were called to a report of a derelict caravan that had been set alight at the old Ambulance Depot, Manse Brae. A group of young males was located in the vicinity and detained by police in connection with the fire. As a result of enquiries a 14-year-old male has been charged with wilful fireraising. A report has been submitted to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration (SCRA).