Announcements – March 3, 2023

BIRTHS

MARTIN – Chris and Heidi (née Moller) are both delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Lowenna Rose on January 30, 2023 at Ninewells Hospital Dundee. A precious gift from the Lord.

MOLLER – Ivar and Jeanette (née Torchio) are both delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Lucas John on January 28, 2023 at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. A precious gift from the Lord.

DEATHS

GARDNER – Peacefully on February 16, 2023, Ian Campbell Gardener, in his 71st year, Stronvaar Villa, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Janette McGeachy, much loved dad of Ian and Laura, loving brother, uncle and friend to many.

JOHNSTONE – Peacefully at home, 1 Stewart Road, Campbeltown, on February 27, 2023, William Thomson Johnstone (Billy), in his 78th year, dearly beloved husband of Penny, much loved dad of Emily and Katy, loving seanair of Jamie, Andrew, Charlie, Harry and Iona and beloved brother of Duncan and the late Rose and Archie. Billy’s funeral will take place on Friday, March 10 2023 at 12.30 p.m., in the Highland Parish Church, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.00 pm. travelling along Argyll Street, Main Street and round the cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Billy along our route. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

KERR – Peacefully at home, Kerrholme, 14 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, on February 27, 2023, Ishbel Johnston McPherson, in her 85th year, dearly beloved wife of the late John Kerr, precious mum of Iona, John and late Feuna, mother-in-law of Paul and adored granny of Peter John, Feuna Ishbel Louise and the late Louise Iona. Funeral service private. The cortège will leave Crosshill Avenue on Thursday, March 9 at 1.30 p.m., travelling down Ralston Road, Main Street and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may pay your last respects to Ishbel along our route.

MCMILLAN – Peacefully, at home in Saltcoats, on February 25, 2023, Moira McMillan, (née Coffield), aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Campbell McMillan and dear mother of Kathleen, Diane, David, Linda and of the late Isobel and Amanda. Much loved nana and great-grandmother. Moira was a strong, hard working, independent woman, much loved by all who knew her. Funeral service at Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley Crematorium (by Largs) on Wednesday, March 8 at 1.00pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

Your hand we cannot touch, your face we cannot see

But you are in the sunshine, and the soft breeze touching me

The golden threads not broken, the bond we shared remains

And it will hold forever, ‘till we meet again.

STEWART – Suddenly while on holiday in Spain, on February 10, 2023, Norman Sinclair Stewart, in his 76th year, 45 Limecraigs Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Joan Coffield, much loved dad of Sharon, loving step dad of Callum, Allan and Iain and a beloved granda of Megan, Liam, Callum, Cara and Lexi. Norman’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1.00p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 pm. travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue, and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Norman along our route. Family flowers only. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Robert Black Memorial Helipad.

THOMSON – Peacefully at the Crofthead Care Home, Fauldhouse, on February 16, 2023, Samuel Allan Thomson (Sam), in his 83rd year, dearly beloved husband of Jessie, loving father of Lynne, Kevin, Allan, Cameron and Joyce, much loved brother, uncle, granda and great-granda, and beloved son of the late Allan and Bunty Thomson formerly of the Argyll Arms Hotel, Southend.

TODD – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 25, 2023, Robert Peter Todd (Pete), in his 79th year, 5 Millers Park, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Mary Beeston, much loved dad of Richard, Mary, Jacqueline and Marsha and a loving granda, great-granda and great-great granda. Pete’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 8 at 12.30 p.m. in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Pete requested everyone wear a bit of red at his funeral. The cortège will leave the church at 1.00 p.m. Travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Pete along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Erskine Nursing Home.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

FLEMING – Uphall Station, formerly Campbeltown. Jennifer would like to say thank you to all who attended Teddy’s funeral on Friday, February 24. She would also like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy. You have all helped to make this difficult time easier.

MUIR – Marjorie and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, support and floral tributes received following the sad loss of a much loved partner and brother Arthur. We would also like to thank Rev Linda Broadley for a very touching service and David McEwan for his uplifting music. Thanks to the Ardshiel Hotel for a lovely afternoon tea. Special thanks to the Campbeltown Hospital for their care of Arthur and to Carr Gomm for their exceptional care and support to Arthur. The family would like to thank T A Blair for their services, help and support with all the funeral arrangements. The sum of £433.71 donated to be shared equally between the British Heart Foundation and the Robert Black Helipad.

IN MEMORIAMS

BURTON – For our boys, Paul Gordon Burton and David Campbell Burton, always in our hearts and minds.

-The Burton family, Oban and East Kilbride.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Christopher Beaton MacDonald (Chris), slept away on March 4, 2013, a devoted and loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered always.

– Eva, Christine and Christopher.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of our dear sister and aunt Margaret, died March 6, 2006 and our dear brother and uncle Jim, died March 14, 1997.

In our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day

– Love Norma, Jim and family.

MACVICAR – In loving memory of Christina (Teena), died March 1, 2007.

– Johnnie, Mitchell, Catherine and families.