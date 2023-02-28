The Big Shinty Preview

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The waiting is almost over as the new shinty season begins on Saturday, March 4.

Mowi Premiership

Oban Camanachd v Newtonmore

Oban Camanachd welcome Newtonmore to Mossfield for their curtain-raiser. The sides met twice towards the end of last season, each winning their home game 1-0.

Oban Camanachd are without Blair McFarlane who completes the rugby season with Oban Lorne, whilst Scott MacMillan starts a two-game ban. Former Oban Celtic player Jamie Forgrieve will have to wait for his competitive debut as he serves a one-game ban whilst Daniel MacCuish’s return from a season playing football with Oban Saints is a major boost.

Newtonmore’s Steven Macdonald begins a two-match suspension whilst captain Conor Jones is injured. Former Lochaber player Max Campbell will not play for ‘More this term.

Kinlochshiel v Skye Camanachd

Kinlochshiel take on newly promoted neighbours Skye Camanachd in a west coast derby at Rèaraig.

Both teams have new additions, with new ‘Shiel boss Willie MacRae welcoming Oliver MacRae and Jonnie MacAskill back from a spell with Glasgow Mid Argyll. Rhuairaidh MacDonald had a brief stint with ‘Shiel in 2020 and he also returns, signing from Glengarry.

Skye also boosted their numbers during the close season with Sam Stubbs signing from Lovat and Kenny Cushnie from Lochcarron. However, Glasgow-based Will Cowie has joined Kyles, while Somhairle MacDonald and Chris Rose have retired. Skye boss Kenny MacLeod also has defensive concerns with John Gillies and Martin Pringle both out with ankle injuries.

Glasgow Mid Argyll v Kyles Athletic

The high-point of Glasgow Mid Argyll’s 2022 season was their Glasgow Celtic Society Cup Final win over Kyles Athletic at Peterson Park and the sides meet again at the same venue on the opening day of the new shinty season.

GMA have lost Oliver MacRae and Jonnie MacAskill whilst Kyles have added quality to their squad, capturing Will Cowie from Skye Camanachd and John Kennedy from Inveraray.

Caberfeidh v Lovat

It is a home competitive debut for new Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid as his side take on Lovat at Castle Leod. Reid has added Connor Golabek (from Glenurquhart) to his squad but has concerns over keeper Iain McColl who picked up a back injury during the preseason.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson will be keen to get off to a good start and he will keep an eye on Scotland forward Greg Matheson who is managing a hamstring injury.

It is Kingussie’s designated Free Saturday, so newly promoted Beauly will have to wait a week to make their Mowi Premiership debut.

Mowi National Division

Fort William v Glenurquhart

New Fort William co-managers Neil Robertson and Alan Knox start their competitive tenure against Glenurquhart at An Aird. Jack Fraser skippers the side this year whilst brothers Ewen Campbell and Graham Campbell have returned to the fold. Arran MacPhee remains on the injury list.

Davie Stewart stays on as Glenurquhart boss and he hopes to have Ryan Porter more available this season.

Strathglass v Kilmallie

Johnny Morrison’s return as Kilmallie manager begins with a journey to Cannich to take on Strathglass. Former Kilmallie first team manager Martin Stewart is looking to play again on a regular basis whilst Thomas MacLean captains Strathglass.

Col Glen v Oban Celtic

Newly promoted Col Glen face Oban Celtic at Glendaruel. This is Col Glen’s first season at national level and they have snapped up Cluanie Fraser from Kingussie.

Dougie MacIntyre stays on as Oban Celtic manager as his side look to better last season’s sixth placed finish.

Inveraray v Lochaber

Andy Watt has replaced Ruaraidh Graham as Inveraray manager and his side take on Ally Ferguson’s Lochaber at the Winterton. Allan Cameron is the Inveraray club captain this year whilst Ross Montgomery is the first team captain. Allan MacDonald is suspended, while Coll MacKay is an injury doubt.

Lochaber are without Barry MacDonald who has moved abroad for a spell, but Stuart Callison has returned.

Mowi South Division 1

Bute v Lochside Rovers

Bute finished second in the division last season and they open against Lochside Rovers at the Meadows.

Stephen Sloss has taken charge at Lochside, and he has a tough start to his reign against one of the title favourites.

Ballachulish v Glasgow Mid Argyll

Ballachulish carried out a recruitment drive over recent weeks and they play the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds at the Jubilee.

Kyles Athletic v Aberdour

Aberdour dropped down from the Mowi National Division at the end of last season and they begin life in Mowi South Division 1 with a trip to play the Kyles Athletic second team.

Newly promoted Ardnamurchan are without a match.

Mowi North Division 1

Newtonmore v Glengarry

Champions Newtonmore seconds have a difficult opening game as Glengarry, who finished third in the division last season, visit the Eilan.

Glenurquhart v Fort William

The Glenurquhart reserves and the Fort William reserves are in action at Blairbeg. The sides played out a goalless draw at the same venue last June, although the Fort played most of the match with eleven players.

Skye Camanachd v Kinlochshiel

There is a reserve team west coast derby when Skye Camanachd and Kinlochshiel draw swords at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.

It is a first season in charge for new Skye boss Willie MacDonald who takes over from Ally MacDonald. Mowi national under-14 player of the year Iain MacInnes will get plenty game time this season.

Ross MacMillan remains in charge at ‘Shiel.

Lovat v Inverness

The Lovat colts, beaten finalists in both the HIS Sutherland Cup and Strathdearn Cup last season, and the Inverness first team, who were runners up in Mowi North Division 1, take the field at Balgate.

Mowi North Division 2

Kilmallie v Strathglass

The Kilmallie colts and the Strathglass colts meet at the Canal Parks.

The sides drew at Cannich last season but Kilmallie were convincing winners on their own turf.

Lochaber v Lochcarron

The Lochaber second team and Lochcarron meet at Spean Bridge.

Manager Kenny Forsyth, assisted by Andrew Ferguson, have taken charge at Lochaber and they have snapped up former Fort William player Dean Williamson. Ryan Gunn captains the side.

Lochcarron, relegated from Mowi North Division 1 at the end of last season, have lost Kenny Cushnie to Skye and their team selection will continue to be influenced by some players weekend working commitments.

Strathspey Camanachd v Lewis Camanachd

Both sides are under new management this season as Strathspey Camanachd and Lewis Camanachd are paired in a 12.30pm throw up at Grantown Grammar School.

Strathspey are led by a management team of Ulrica Ford, Iain MacKintosh and Matthew Davies, replacing Donald Colville, while Duncan MacIntyre is back in charge at Lewis Camanachd, replacing John MacAskill who led the side to a fourth place finish in the league last season.

Aberdeen University v Boleskine

Aberdeen University return to their home at the Balgownie Playing Fields after a season playing at the Woodside Sports Complex. Their first opponents are Boleskine.

Inverness v Caberfeidh

The Inverness second team welcome their Caberfeidh counterparts, relegated from North 1 at the end of last season, for a noon throw up at the Bught Park.

Caberfeidh pair Aaron Grant and Reece Houston are out injured.

Mowi South Division 2

Oban Celtic v Tayforth

Tayforth start their 50th season with a journey west to take on the Oban Celtic second team. Michael MacLeod skippers Tayforth whilst Duncan Martin is vice-captain.

Oban Celtic will continue to use their second team to develop their younger players.

Strachur-Dunoon v Bute

Strachur-Dunoon have home advantage against the Bute seconds.

Strachur-Dunoon are without talisman Neil Bo Finlayson who has relocated to the Netherlands, but they hope to introduce youngers Hunter Black, who was with Col Glen last year, as well as James Morley and Thomas Dick. Jimmy Roy captains the side.

Bute have their own batch of promising youngsters who they continue to field.

Kilmory v Inveraray

Kilmory and neighbours the Inveraray second team have a 2pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Kilmory and Dunadd Camanachd recently completed the Foundation Level of the Camanachd Association Clubmark Accreditation Scheme and they have set promotion to Mowi South Division 1 as their number one target this season.

The Inveraray seconds are again managed by Andrew McMurdo and captained by Ewan Donnan this season.

Aberdour v Uddingston

The Aberdour seconds and Uddingston finished in the bottom two places in Mowi South Division 2 last season, and they clash at Silversands.

WCA Fixtures

The Women’s Camanachd Association regional leagues get under way this weekend.

Glengarry are scheduled to visit the Badenoch second team in Mowi North Division 2, while Kinlochshiel welcome Strathglass.

Strathspey welcome Lovat, while Glenurquhart are at home to Inverness.

In Mowi South Division 2, Oban host Ardnamurchan.

Ard’ coach Lyndsay Bradley said: “We have taken a stance with the women’s teams this season where we will maintain two separate squads. Even first team players who are not part of the “named eight” will not feature for the seconds so there will be plenty of opportunities.”

Elsewhere, Dunadd play the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team and Tayforth take on Uddingston.

Shinty ‘‘in competition’’ drug testing

The Camanachd Association will introduce an “in competition” testing programme, using UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) testers to carry out random drug testing during the 2023 shinty season.

Players will be selected at random by UKAD testers with costs covered by the Camanachd Association.

A workshop aimed at players, coaches and club leaders took place last week and the provision of anti-doping education and updates will become an annual event.

Clubs will be provided with guidance around how the testing is undertaken, whether it be at cup finals, league or cup games and internationals and receive confirmation of the number of tests to be carried out annually.

The Camanachd Association said that this comprehensive set of steps aims to help mitigate the risk of drug taking within shinty and there is currently a range of resources, templates, and support in place with UKAD staff available to assist with the process.

For full reports from the pre-season friendlies, visit www.obantimes.co.uk/category/sport