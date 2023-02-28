Pre-season Friendlies – Saturday February 25

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The final round of pre-season friendlies took place last weekend.

Kilmallie 0 Oban Camanachd 4

Oban Camanachd completed their preseason programme with a 4-0 victory over Kilmallie in their 1.30pm throw up at the Canal Parks.

Kilmallie fielded Innes Blackhall at centre where he played very well with former boss Martin Stewart starting in attack.

Oban Camanachd were without keeper Cammy Sutherland and with reserve goalie Duncan MacDonald unavailable, veteran Brian MacCallum made a comeback and he looked sharp, making a couple of good saves with his feet.

Oban Camanachd took the lead when Daniel MacVicar went on a run, taking the ball to around the penalty spot before finding Daniel Cameron at the D and his strike flew over keeper Kevin Toye’s shoulder and into the net.

Daniel MacCuish added a second from close range and Daniel Madej looked to have claimed a third before a gleeful Daniel Cameron ran in to get the final touch, knocking the ball over the line from close in to claim his second goal of the game, making it 3-0 at the break.

Oban Camanachd lost Evan MacLellan with an ankle injury, and he was replaced by

Innes Jackson.

Daniel MacCuish scored his second to make it 4-0 with a 25-yard drive to the

goalie’s left.

Kilmallie keeper Kevin Toye pulled off a great save under the crossbar to deny

Daniel Cameron a hat-trick.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “It was a tough game, very physical

at times, but it sets us up nicely for the start of the new season.

“We were able to give 15 year olds Alexander MacDonald and Matthew Sloss good game time. Matthew played really well up front and Alexander was classy in defence and has given us something to think about ahead of next week’s selection against Newtonmore.

“The ankle injury to Evan MacLellan was the only downside. I don’t think he’ll make

the Newtonmore game, and I hope he’s not out for too long.”

Fort William 1 Kyles Athletic 2

Kyles Athletic retained the Drew Ferguson Memorial Cup after defeating Fort William 2-1 in their 2.30pm throw up at An Aird.

Fort William were missing Bryan Simpson, Jonny Forster and Lewis Morrison whilst Kyles were without keeper John Whyte, Callum Millar, Robbie Macleod and Roddy

MacDonald. John Robertson made his debut.

Fort William started well but Kyles Athletic’s stand-in keeper Cairn Limbert made the first in a series of fine saves.

It was Kyles who took the lead when Scott MacDonald played the ball wide to Will Cowie who sent it back into the centre where Sorley Thomson got onto the end of a Scott MacDonald’s shot, turning the ball by Fort William goalie Paul MacKay from inside the D. However, Victor Smith drew Fort William level before the break with a nice finish across the goal from around 25 yards out.

Sorley Thomson got his second with what proved to be the winner. A long ball from Scott MacDonald was flicked round the corner by Will Cowie and Sorley Thomson

dribbled the ball in before finishing.

Fort William were unable to get a leveller before referee Willie MacDonald blew for time.

Cairn Lambert, playing his first game in goal for Kyles, earned him the man of the match award.

Kingussie 3 Glasgow Mid Argyll 2

Kingussie had to work hard before finally seeing off Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2 in their noon throw up at the Market Stance.

GMA led through former Kingussie player Hamish Anderson, but Ruaridh Anderson levelled.

Ruaridh Anderson got his and Kingussie’s second before James Falconer made it 3-1. GMA were never out of it though and Calum McLay made it 3-2 but the Kings stayed in front.

Oban Celtic 2 Glengarry 2

Oban Celtic and Glengarry drew 2-2 in their 1pm throw up at Mossfield. Lennon Campbell scored both Oban Celtic goals with Steven Cameron netting twice for Glengarry.

Oban Celtic 0 Inveraray 5

The Inveraray second team scored five times without reply to beat the Oban Celtic second team 5-0 in their noon throw up at Ganavan.

Ewan Donnan scored twice with Alexander McKinlay, Grant Griffin and Evan Robertson also on target.

Oban Celtic went close to breaking the deadlock on more than one occasion but were thwarted by Inveraray keeper Scott Robertson.

Ross MacMillan played for Inveraray and will now remain with the Winterton side rather than re-joining Oban Celtic.

Newtonmore 7 Beauly 1

Newtonmore beat Beauly 7-1 in their noon throw up at the Dr Johnny Cattanach pitch.

‘More’s Craig Macleod and Fraser MacKintosh both scored twice whilst Craig McIsaac, Steven Macdonald and Iain Robinson made up their tally.

Lovat 1 Kinlochshiel 0

With Lovat’s meeting with Bute called off and Kinlochshiel’s meeting with Skye Camanachd postponed due to an unplayable pitch, Lovat and Kinlochshiel arranged to meet in a 1pm throw up at Balgate.

Lovat ran out 1-0 winners with Graeme MacMillan scoring.

Newtonmore 2 Col Glen 2 (Col Glen won 4-2 on penalties)

The Newtonmore second team and Col Glen drew 2-2 in their 2pm throw up at the Eilan.

Kyle Clark put ‘More ahead with the only goal of the first half but Dan MacDonald levelled.

Col Glen led through James Hamilton, but Kyle Clark scored again seconds from the end to make it 2-2.

The game went to a penalty shoot-out to decide the destiny of the Volantee Cup and Col Glen won 4-2 with Scott MacVicar, Andrew MacVicar, Jamie MacVicar and Cally McNaughton all converting from the spot so their captain Scott MacVicar raised the trophy.

Kingussie 2 Fort William 0

The Kingussie seconds beat the Fort William seconds 2-0 in their 2.30pm throw up at the Market Stance.

Russell Menzies and Calum MacKintosh got the goals.

Strathglass 0 Glenurquhart 2

Glenurquhart beat Strathglass 2-0 to take the MacDonald Cup following their 2.30pm throw up at Cannich. Niall MacCallum was the player of the match.

Inverness 0 Caberfeidh 10

Mowi Premiership side Caberfeidh were too strong for their Mowi North Division 1 rivals Inverness, winning 10-0 in their 1.30pm throw up at the Bught Park.

Strathspey Camanachd 0 Skye Camanachd 5

The Skye Camanachd second team defeated Strathspey Camanachd 5-0 in their

noon throw up at Grantown Grammar School

Archie Millar put Skye ahead from the penalty spot on 20 minutes with the only goal of the first half before netting twice more after the restart to complete his hat-trick. Archie MacDonald and Iain MacInnes got the others.

Strathglass 0 Glenurquhart 11

The Glenurquhart seconds brushed aside the Strathglass seconds with a convincing 11-0 victory to take the Ali Bhan Cup following their noon throw up at Cannich. Glen’s Michael Fraser was the player of the match.

Beauly 0 Caberfeidh 2

The Caberfeidh seconds completed their preseason with a 2-0 win over the Beauly seconds in their 12.30pm throw up at Braeview Park.