Opposition budget fails by one vote

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Opposition councillors in Argyll and Bute have failed in their bid to save the authority’s cultural co-ordinator post from the axe.

The Strategic Opposition Partnership, made up of SNP, Green, Labour and some independent councillors, moved an amended budget as the council made its financial plans for 2023/24.

It agreed with some of the ruling Argyll, Lomond and Islands group’s budget proposals, such as a five per cent council tax increase and the rejection of a savings option on school crossing patrollers.

But it wanted to retain the cultural co-ordinator post, which was also under scrutiny and which the administration budget decided to remove.

In the end, the opposition partnership’s budget was defeated by 18 votes to 17 at Thursday’s meeting.

Councillor Jim Lync, SNP, Oban South and the Isles, the opposition partnership’s leader, said when presenting the budget proposal: “There is no doubt that we face difficult times, with Covid, high interest rates and inflation, and our priorities reflect the need to support the economy.

“We would reject the removal of the cultural co-ordinator post and the removal of school crossing patrollers. These services have a major impact on our communities and we must look at how we can move forward and make them better.”

He said the opposition’s key priorities were the road network; road safety, an environment warden for Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Islay; funding resources that would help those struggling with living costs, including a cost of living ‘contingency fund’.

Mid Argyll Independent Councillor Douglas Philand seconded the amendment and added: “We find ourselves in unprecedented times, and it does affect us. We think the budget amendment offers a way to assist with the difficulties, while realising we have to do it in a tight fiscal environment.

The budget was decided after a roll call vote where the Strategic Opposition Partnership’s amendment narrowly lost.

The only councillor not present on Thursday, either remotely or in person in the council chamber in Lochgilphead, was Julie McKenzie, SNP, Oban North and Lorn – though she submitted her apologies in advance.

Even if she had attended, though, and had backed the opposition’s spending plans to make the vote 18-18, the ruling administration’s budget would still almost certainly have won the day thanks to the casting vote of the council’s provost, Conservative councillor Maurice Corry.