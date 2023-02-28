Inveraray’s Shinty First teams travel to Fort William

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray Shinty Club had two teams in the Ferguson Transport and Shipping National finals which brought together over 150 of the best young players from across Scotland all vying for the coveted National P5 and P7 titles.

Unfortunately the P5 and P7 teams did not make it through the group stages but the standard of play throughout the day from all the teams was described as ‘of the highest order’.

The P7 and Under tournament was played at the Nevis Centre in Fort William.

The final between Gleann Dail Primary and North End Primaries started at a frantic pace with play raging from end to end with North End running out deserved 4-1 winners, to win the P7 and Under National First Shinty Championships 2023.

Michael Oliver of tournament sponsors Ferguson Transport and Shipping presented the trophy and medals to all the players.

The P5 and Under tournament was played at Lochaber High School between the 10 top school teams from across the country.

The final was between Skye’s Gaelic school BSGP and Alvie, with the latter grabbing the first goal after some excellent play from their talented midfield line.

They then continued their drive forward using that momentum adding a couple of goals to their tally and running out tournament winners for 2023.

Leeanne Mackay of tournament sponsors Ferguson Transport and Shipping presented the trophy and medals to all the players.