Council wants more from Drax’s new hydro plans

Argyll and Bute Council is objecting to Drax’s extension proposals for Cruachan – unless conditions are added.

In Scotland, any proposal to construct, extend, or operate an onshore electricity generating station with a capacity of over 50 megawatts (MW), needs the consent of Scottish Ministers.

The council is just one of a number of consultees, including SEPA and Historic Environment Scotland, who were asked for feedback on the planned new pump storage hydro.

At a meeting of Argyll and Bute’s Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee on February 15, it was recommended that members “agree that the council objects to the current proposals, unless the conditions as recommended by the Planning Authority and other consultees are imposed on any consent.”

Committee members also agreed that officers undertake further discussions with Drax and Scottish Ministers “to determine whether a planning condition, a Section 69 agreement, or a Section 75 agreement between parties would most effectively deliver the council’s requirement for the necessary Housing Strategy.”

The main Cruachan site is located within a combination of Lorn and the Inner Area Very Sensitive Countryside, North Argyll Area of Panoramic Quality (APQ), and Glen Etive and Glen Fyne Special Protected Area.

The report considered at February 15’s meeting, flagged up that Oban and Lorn housing market is already one of the more pressured in Argyll and Bute, with higher levels of demand for housing, and a higher proportion of existing housing stock being used as short-term lets to support the important tourism sector of the local economy.

“The use of temporary accommodation, or loss of tourist accommodation to provide homes for construction workers on the Cruachan expansion project, would have an adverse impact on local communities and the local economy. The applicants should therefore be asked to provide additional information to demonstrate how they intend to address this, in order to demonstrate compliance with development plan policy,” recommended the report, which forms part of the council’s official response to the Scottish Minister’s consultation.

A Drax spokesperson said: “Drax’s hydro operations in Scotland play a critical role in energy security and we plan to invest billions of pounds in our UK renewable energy projects this decade, including the expansion of our Cruachan pumped storage hydro power station.

“Our plans for Cruachan will create hundreds of jobs directly and indirectly, boost the local economy and enable more renewable power to come online. We are continuing to listen and engage with local stakeholders, and we are working with them to ensure the project moves ahead to bring this much needed investment to Argyll.”

If built, Drax expects the plant to come online in 2030 after six years of construction.