Argyll and Bute Council’s council tax will rise by five per cent for 2023-24, adding to the burden households are already facing in the current cost of living crisis.

The decision was made after the council’s ruling Argyll, Lomond and the Islands (TALIG) group saw its budget proposal succeed by a single vote.

Both the ruling group and the authority’s Strategic Opposition Partnership agreed to reject the savings option relating to school crossing patrollers, although the TALIG budget will see all such posts which have been vacant for a year or more removed.

The two budget proposals for 2023/24 differed on the retention of the council’s cultural co-ordinator post, with the opposition group wanting to keep the position after hearing representations from key figures.

However, the TALIG budget was passed by 18 votes to 17 after a roll call vote at the full council meeting on Thursday February 23.

Moving the TALIG budget proposal, council leader Councillor Robin Currie, Liberal Democrat, Kintyre and the Islands, said: “Today is the first budget in the life of this new council in its new five-year term. However, the context we are working in is all too familiar.

“It has featured in many budget meetings over the past decade and even further back. It is a story that has been told again and again as councils find themselves having to consider even more difficult decisions.

“They have to defend, again, even more challenging savings proposals. They have to find, again, places to save money where these have become fewer and fewer over the years when services have already been cut to the bone.

“We are doing all we can to ensure Argyll and Bute is defined as a success story, a story of triumph in the face of adversity, and of delivering in extremely challenging financial circumstances.”

His motion was seconded by deputy leader Helensburgh Central Conservative Councillor Gary Mulvaney, who said: “This council alone has had to find over £80million of savings in the past decade.

“That is £80m worth of reasons we have nowhere left to go when it comes to finding savings. Those who have been here longer will know that when the papers have come out, we have had whole lists of savings. This year it was only a handful, because we have already taken all the rest.”

Other elements of the passed budget include no increase to school meal charges next year – the opposition budget would have subjected those charges to a six per cent increase along with other council fees.

Scottish Water’s charges for water and sewage, collected alongside the council tax, were announced earlier this year as a five per cent increase.