Search called off for missing kayaker

A kayaker is still missing after capsizing off Jura.

Two lifeboats, a Coastguard helicopter, a CalMac ferry, a Fisheries Protection vessel and two fish farm boats all took part in the major search after the alarm was raised on Friday.

The kayaker was out with another person when both their kayaks capsized near the Gulf of Corryvreckan, the third largest whirlpool in the world.

Coastguard later found one of the kayakers “self-recovering”, but the second person was not located.

Searches were discontinued about 25 hours after they started and police have now informed the next of kin.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Friday, 24 February, 2023, officers received a report of a kayak having capsized near the Gulf of Corryvreckan, off the Isle of Jura, around 3.30pm.

“Searches have been discontinued and the next of kin have been informed.”

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said over the weekend HM Coastguard had been responding to reports of a missing kayaker in the Gulf of Corryvreckan.

Just before 5pm on February 24 it was notified that two kayaks had capsized, with one of the kayakers self-recovering.

The Coastguard’s involvement with the search terminated on Saturday, February 25, at around 5pm.

An RNLI spokesperson confirmed that the Oban lifeboat had been tasked at 5pm on Friday to join the search and rescue operation off Jura.

The volunteer crew were joined by colleagues on Islay lifeboat.

“The operation also involved a Coastguard helicopter, a Fisheries Protection vessel, a CalMac ferry and two vessels serving local fish farms,” said the RNLI spokesperson.

Oban lifeboat left the search area in the early hours of Saturday, returning to Oban at 01.30am before a second volunteer crew launched early on Saturday morning, mustered at 6am, and continued sea and coastline searches, returning to Oban mid-afternoon on Saturday.

MV Loch Portain was on passage from an annual overhaul to the Berneray-Leverburgh route when her crew responded to a call from HM Coastguard to assist with the incident. The crew joined the search using the vessel’s searchlights but were stood down at around midnight on the Friday.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “The crew of MV Loch Portain are to be commended for their quick response to assist in this incident, and our thoughts are with the families of those who have been affected.”