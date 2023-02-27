New shinty season draws closer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The waiting is almost over as the new shinty season begins on Saturday March 4 2023.

Mowi Premiership

Glasgow Mid Argyll v Kyles Athletic

The high-point of Glasgow Mid Argyll’s 2022 season was their Glasgow Celtic Society Cup Final win over Kyles Athletic at Peterson Park and the sides meet again at the same venue on the opening day of the new shinty season.

GMA have lost Oliver MacRae and Jonnie MacAskill whilst Kyles have added quality to their squad, capturing Will Cowie from Skye Camanachd and John Kennedy from Inveraray.

Mowi National Division

Col Glen v Oban Celtic

Newly promoted Col Glen face Oban Celtic at Glendaruel. This is Col Glen’s first season at national level and they have snapped up Cluanie Fraser from Kingussie.

Dougie MacIntyre stays on as Oban Celtic manager as his side look to better last season’s sixth placed finish.

Col Glen travelled north on Sunday to take on Newtonmore seconds for their last pre-season friendly, South Division One champions taking on North Division One champions.

It is thought it was the first time the two teams have met since 1928, in the Sutherland Cup final.

With Col-Gen leading 2-1, an equaliser in the final minutes by Newtonmore saw the match on Sunday go to penalties, with Col-Glen prevailing 4-2.

Inveraray v Lochaber

Andy Watt has replaced Ruaraidh Graham as Inveraray manager and his side take on Ally Ferguson’s Lochaber at the Winterton.

Allan Cameron is the Inveraray club captain this year whilst Ross Montgomery is the first team captain. Allan MacDonald is suspended, while Coll MacKay is an injury doubt.

Lochaber are without Barry MacDonald who has moved abroad for a spell, but Stuart Callison has returned.

Mowi North Division 1

Ballachulish v Glasgow Mid Argyll

Ballachulish carried out a recruitment drive over recent weeks and they play the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds at the Jubilee.

Kyles Athletic v Aberdour

Aberdour dropped down from the Mowi National Division at the end of last season and they begin life in Mowi South Division 1 with a trip to play the Kyles Athletic second team.

Mowi South Division 2

Strachur-Dunoon v Bute

Strachur-Dunoon have home advantage against the Bute seconds.

Strachur-Dunoon are without talisman Neil Bo Finlayson who has relocated to the Netherlands, but they hope to introduce youngers Hunter Black, who was with Col Glen last year, as well as James Morley and Thomas Dick. Jimmy Roy captains the side.

Bute have their own batch of promising youngsters who they continue to field.

Kilmory v Inveraray

Kilmory and neighbours the Inveraray second team have a 2pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Kilmory and Dunadd Camanachd recently completed the Foundation Level of the Camanachd Association Clubmark Accreditation Scheme and they have set promotion to Mowi South Division 1 as their number one target this season.

The Inveraray seconds are again managed by Andrew McMurdo and captained by Ewan Donnan this season.

Inveraray had a pre-season freindly with Oban Celtic on Sunday and recorded a excellent 0-5 win. Scorers were Alexander McKinlay, Ewan Donnan (2), Grant Griffin and Evan Robertson.

Manager Andrew said after the game: “The result was a product of everyone working together as a cohesive unit and sticking to our game plan.

“The performance sets us up nicely for next week’s league opener against Kilmory.”

WCA Fixtures

The Women’s Camanachd Association regional leagues get under way this weekend and

Dunadd will play the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team.

Shinty ‘in competition’ drug testing

The Camanachd Association will introduce an ‘in competition’ testing programme, using UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) testers to carry out random drug testing during the 2023 shinty season.

Players will be selected at random by UKAD testers with costs covered by the Camanachd Association.

A workshop aimed at players, coaches and club leaders took place last week and the provision of anti-doping education and updates will become an annual event.

Clubs will be provided with guidance around how the testing is undertaken, whether it be at cup finals, league or cup games and internationals and receive confirmation of the number of tests to be carried out annually.

The Camanachd Association said that this comprehensive set of steps aims to help mitigate the risk of drug taking within shinty and there is currently a range of resources, templates, and support in place with UKAD staff available to assist with the process.