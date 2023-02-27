Mary’s Meals closing all its charity shops in Scotland

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Mary’s Meals is closing all its charity shops in Scotland, blaming their declining income and rising cost.

The six shops, in Oban, Lochgilphead, Glasgow, Inverkeithing, Troon, and Dunblane, are due to shut at the end of September.

Daniel Adams, executive director of Mary’s Meals, told us: “After much deep consideration, we have taken the very difficult decision to close our six charity shops – including our shops in Oban and Lochgilphead.

“As an organisation working in some of the world’s poorest communities, we keep our running costs low to maximise the good we can do with the donations entrusted to us. It is with great sadness that we have come to recognise that continuing to run our charity shops is not sustainable.

“In recent years there has been a steady decline of income from our charity shops – while the cost of operating them has continued to increase. This means that sadly the shops are no longer a viable source of income to help us feed hungry children.

“This has been a difficult decision because we recognise, and are so grateful for, the dedication of our staff and volunteers to growing Mary’s Meals within their local communities.

“We are also thankful to the communities that support the shops, including those in Oban and Lochgilphead. We hope that our links will remain strong as we strive to reach the next child waiting for Mary’s Meals.

“Our expectation is that the shops will stay open until the end of September, and we will keep the community updated as our plans progress.

“In the meantime, we hope people in Oban and Lochgilphead will continue to support us in any way they can – their generosity is helping to feed desperately hungry children in the world’s poorest countries and, at a time when we are responding to the earthquake in Syria, it has never been more needed.”

In January, the Argyll based charity warned that it faced “significant challenges in delivering our international school feeding programme in 2023”, with the cost of feeding children in the world’s poorest countries rising “by an unprecedented 20 per cent”.

“We serve nutritious school meals in 18 countries, including Malawi, Yemen and Haiti,” a spokesperson said. “The promise of food attracts hungry children into the classroom, where they can gain an education that can be their ladder out of poverty.

“Increases in prices for commodities – such as grain, fuel and fertiliser – mean the cost to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a school year has increased from £15.90 to £19.15. This is the largest increase in our 20-year history.”

Daniel Adams added: “An uncertain year lies ahead, with the escalating cost of living causing much pain for both the children around the world who eat our school meals and those here in the UK who make our work possible.

“Simply put, our income is not growing at the same rate as the cost of feeding children.”