Folklore and more on chamber music tour

Women in Chamber Music, a professional chamber music ensemble based in Glasgow, are getting ready to perform an exciting concert in Ardfern as part of a Scottish tour.

The ensemble’s Folklore and Fairy Tales Tour, for harp, piano, oboe and viola, will also call in at Oban and Loch Awe.

The tour features classical favourites such as ‘Peer Gynt’, ‘Swan Lake’, ‘Pavane for a Dead Princess’, as well as traditional Scottish music offerings.

The Ardfern performance is in the Craignish Village Hall on Sunday May 21, at 3pm.

They will also play in Oban’s Cathedral of St John the Divine on April 30 at 3pm and at Saint Conan’s Kirk, Loch Awe on May 5 at 7pm.

A spokesperson for the tour said: “Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children under 12, and £8 for Seniors (aged 65 and over).

“A portion of proceeds will go to our chosen charity, the Glasgow Women’ s Aid.

“These tickets can be purchased at the door on the day with cash, or at WomenInChamberMusic.co.uk/concerts.”