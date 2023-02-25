Plaque plan floated in memory of Para Handy author

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans have been revealed for a famous Inveraray author to be commemorated by a memorial plaque at a hotel in the town.

An application has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council for permission to put up the tribute to Neil Munro – creator of, among much else, Para Handy and the crew of the Clyde puffer The Vital Spark – at the entrance to the public bar at the George Hotel.

Mr Munro, who was born in the village in 1863 and lived until 1930, also worked as a journalist, newspaper editor and literary critic throughout his life.

Council planning officers are expected to reach a decision on the application, submitted by Finella Wilson, by mid-April and comments can now be submitted by the public.

A statement by planning agents REM Associates says: “The proposal is to install and carved slate plaque in memory of Neil Munro, the renowned journalist and author associated with Inveraray through the humorous tales of Para Handy.

“There is currently not a plaque in Inveraray to Neil Munro and this plaque would commemorate his works and associates with the town on Inveraray.

“The plaque is being installed on the south gable wall at the entrance to The George Hotel public bar. Although discreetly located, it is in a fitting location and will be visible to all visitors and residents alike.

“The plaque will be surface fixed and will not cause any damage to the fabric of the listed building, being located proud of the existing wet dash render finish.”

The plans can be viewed by visiting the council’s planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and using the reference number 23/00017/LIB.