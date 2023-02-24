Your pictures – February 24 2023
Stuart Campbell went out on a clear, starry night last month and took some photos of the night-time views around Ardrishaig and Inverneil. This photograph shows the night sky over one of the locks on the Crinan Canal at Ardrishaig.
If you have a photograph you would like to share, send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk