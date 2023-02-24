Three groups’ wind farm fund cash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Three community organisations are sharing £20,000 in grants from the An Suidhe Wind Farm Community Fund.

Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau, which will use £12,000 received to provide immediate support to households facing financial hardship in the four communities supported by the fund – Inveraray, Furnace, Eredine and Dalavich.

Payments have also been made to Cairndow Community Childcare, and Inveraray and District History Society.

The annual fund is provided by RWE and Green Gecco, the owners of the An Suidhe Wind Farm.

Up to £400 per household can be provided in the form of vouchers, redeemable at any retail outlet displaying the ‘PayPoint’ sign, such as The Day Today and The Co-operative stores in Inveraray.

Vouchers can be used to purchase food, other household essentials, and pay energy

bills.

Householders will go through the CAB’s financial health check process to see what benefits and other support they may be eligible for.

Vouchers are then offered at the discretion of Citizens Advice Bureau staff to those most vulnerable.

The scheme aims to help those who are struggling with household expenses due to the current cost-of-living crisis.

This is a one-off initiative being run during this year, until the funding is fully taken up.

Jen Broadhurst, manager at Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau, said: “Argyll and Bute CAB is delighted to be able to provide this lifeline of support to vulnerable households within the An Suidhe catchment.

“We provide confidential, independent and free advice to our clients, on a range of issues including income maximisation checks and energy queries, which during the current cost of living crisis is of importance to many.

“We urge anyone living in any of the communities supported by the An Suidhe fund to contact the bureau on 01546 605550 or email info@abcab.org.uk to arrange to speak to an adviser as soon as possible to avoid missing out.”

Another grant, of £6,792, was made to Cairndow Community Childcare to equip a new space at The Fyne Den, Cairndow, for children from 18 months to two years old.

It will also provide for outdoor play and sensory items for all children attending the service, including those with additional needs.

A third grant of £1,159 was made to Inveraray and District History Society, enabling the society to purchase a computer plus audio recording and amplification equipment to support their annual programme of talks and record them.

Katy Woodington, community investment manager for the UK and Ireland at RWE, said: “An Suidhe Wind Farm has made a long-term commitment to its neighbouring communities.

“We are really proud that the decision-making panel has chosen to support Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau to help relieve at least a little of the financial burden from increased costs this winter, for those households that need it most.

“We would encourage not-for-profit groups and charities in the area to consider making an application to the next round of the fund, with the application deadline set for April 3.”