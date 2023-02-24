Shinty side’s Clubmark accreditation
Kilmory-Dunadd Camanachd were rewarded for their efforts to develop shinty across the age groups in Mid Argyll when they were presented with the Camanachd Association’s Clubmark accreditation, at Foundation level, the first rung on the club accreditation pathway. Murray Livingstone, right, collected the Foundation award from Les Kinvig, the Camanachd Association’s regional development officer. A spokesperson for the national shinty body said: “Well done to the club committee and volunteers on your achievement.”