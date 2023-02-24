Pupils on their travels

The sun shone over Kintyre Park during the festival.
Campbeltown Pupils' home match against Easterhouse AFA was postponed last Saturday.

Campbeltown Pupils’ home match against Easterhouse AFA last Saturday was called off after a deluge of overnight rain left Kintyre Park waterlogged.

The pitch failed a 7.30am inspection on the day of the game.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the McFadyens- and Feathers Inn-sponsored Pupils are again on West of Scotland FL Division Four duty, travelling to Ferguslie Sports Centre in Paisley to play Glenvale. Kick off is 2pm.

For more details see @PupilsAFC on Twitter or Campbeltown Football on Facebook.