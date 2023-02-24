Pupils on their travels
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Campbeltown Pupils’ home match against Easterhouse AFA last Saturday was called off after a deluge of overnight rain left Kintyre Park waterlogged.
The pitch failed a 7.30am inspection on the day of the game.
Tomorrow (Saturday) the McFadyens- and Feathers Inn-sponsored Pupils are again on West of Scotland FL Division Four duty, travelling to Ferguslie Sports Centre in Paisley to play Glenvale. Kick off is 2pm.
For more details see @PupilsAFC on Twitter or Campbeltown Football on Facebook.