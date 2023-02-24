Leader – Friday February 24

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

“Act local, think global” is a popular 21st-century phrase, normally in relation to the small changes we can all make to improve the environment around us, which cumulatively make a real difference.

The mantra has been impressively applied to a different task in Inveraray during the past week, where fundraisers formed a Circle of Hope aimed at raising funds in the town for two countries a whole continent away.

Tomorrow (Saturday) another fundraiser in the town will aim to generate vital funds for MND research, thanks in no small part to the efforts of a teenager who is mad about rugby and wants to help combat a condition that claimed the life of one of her rugby heroes.

Mid Argyll folk are asked time and again to give what they can, and whether through individuals, clubs or businesses they never fail to support both their own, and in doing so, those in distant places often fighting silent fights.

Further west, it will be fantastic to see the Kilmartin Museum’s new look when completed, another source of pride for the Mid Argyll community, and we look forward to bringing you further updates into the spring.