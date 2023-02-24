Inveraray plaque could honour famous author

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Plans have been revealed for an Inveraray son and celebrated author to be commemorated by a memorial plaque at a hotel in the town.

An application has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council for permission to put up the tribute to Neil Munro – creator of, among much else, Para Handy and the crew of the Clyde puffer The Vital Spark – at the entrance to the public bar at the George Hotel in the town.

Mr Munro, who was born in Inveraray in 1863 and lived until 1930, also worked as a journalist, newspaper editor and literary critic throughout his life.

Council planning officers are expected to reach a decision on the application, submitted by Finella Wilson, by mid-April, and comments can now be submitted by the public.

Community figures reacted warmly to the planned plaque.

Linda Divers of Inspire Inveraray and Inveraray Community Council, said: “I think it’s a lovely idea to install a plaque for Neil Munro, and probably long overdue.

“I grew up watching Para Handy on TV, so always knew of him.”

A statement by planning agents REM Associates says: “The proposal is to install a carved slate plaque in memory of Neil Munro, the renowned journalist and author associated with Inveraray through the humorous tales of Para Handy.

“There is currently not a plaque in Inveraray to Neil Munro and this plaque would commemorate his works and association with the town of Inveraray.

“The plaque is being installed on the south gable wall at the entrance to The George Hotel public bar.

“Although discreetly located, it is in a fitting location and will be visible to all visitors and residents alike.

“The plaque will be surface fixed and will not cause any damage to the fabric of the listed building, being located proud of the existing wet dash render finish.”

The plans can be viewed by visiting the council’s planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and using the reference number 23/00017/LIB.

Kris Clark, owner of The George Hotel, where the plaque is to be mounted, said: “The hotel is only next door to a property where Neil Munro lived, so there is a close connection to the author in that way.

“We are more than delighted to celebrate Neil Munro’s many great literary works and his contribution to Inveraray.”