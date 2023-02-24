Hotel group’s healthier numbers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The group which runs an Inveraray spa resort has posted an almost £9 million rise in annual turnover.

Crerar Hotels, the Scottish hotel chain which runs the Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa in Inveraray along with other Argyll resorts in Oban and Mull, reported an £8.9m increase in turnover from 2021 to 2022, up from – £5.49m to £14.46m – in a year which has also seen significant investment in its people and properties.

Crerar Hotels has also boosted staff numbers by more than 40 and increased wages resulting in a total £1.6million increase in remuneration across the group.

While Crerar reported a pre-tax loss of £831k, its CEO described this as a “significant improvement” on last year’s reported loss of £2m, and remained confident of the hotel group’s financial health.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “We are proud to reflect on a good year where we have demonstrated our commitment to strengthening our proposition by investing heavily in our high-quality portfolio.

“The benefits of our investment strategy are clearly on track.

“The impact of the pandemic continued to affect the industry’s ability to trade as normal.

“However, we have still emerged in a considerably stronger position than the previous year while committing some £4.72m to capital expenditure and £1.6m to remuneration to expand our teams.

“Our unwavering commitment to investment in our hotel portfolio and our talent has put us in the best possible position for continued success and recovery.”