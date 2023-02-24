Grunge kids plot big year ahead

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

MOJO festival favourites Anavrin are looking forward to a busy year of gigging in 2023.

The four-piece band, whose name is inspired by the name of a shop on the Netflix series, You – and not the famous Seattle grunge band Nirvana spelt backwards – have a busy schedule planned in the coming months after being introduced to Argyll audiences last year, including at MOJO in Ardfern in October.

As part of a series looking at what some of the inspiring original acts from that night in the Craignish Village Hall have been up to since, and at their future plans, we start with Anavrin, the youngest band ever to appear at the festival.

Comprising Iona Sky from Clachan in North Kintyre, on lead vocals; Brandyn Kilpatrick, on lead guitar; Andrew Bendoris, bass; and Guthrie Scott, drums, Anavrin put on a short yet punchy performance, a debut gig of their own music – in front of an appreciative Ardfern crowd – having done the same at the Tarbert Music Festival two months earlier.

With such a cool stage presence, the awesome foursome delivered their punk and grunge sounds in superb style and as fresh as can be; one of their tracks, Headspace, had only just been completed and practised a few days before.

Since MOJO, the band have been busy working in Glasgow studios and recording ideas and adding lyrics to more of their creations, in between their current educational studies (Iona and Guthrie are in Tarbert Academy still, and Andrew is in currently college).

Hoping to produce an EP soon, the band are also looking forward to gigging in the summer – so look out for gig dates to come soon.

Keep an eye on the Anavrin Facebook page for further updates, and if anyone is up for some real teen spirit musical adventurers for an event, then get in touch with them.