Cowal Walking Festival’s AGM date

The Cowal Walking Festival Association will be holding its AGM at the Queens Hall in Dunoon on Monday, March 6.

The association, which organises the popular Cowalfest walking festival, will be presenting its accounts as well as seeking the election of all committee members and office bearers in accordance with its constitution.

The meeting is being held from 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Chairperson Agnes Harvey said: “Membership is open and free to all Cowal people over the age of 16.

“All are welcome at the AGM, including those interested in joining the committee.”

The walking festival on the peninsula returns this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Taking place from October 12-16, this year’s event will feature 25 guided walks with a special focus on families and the younger generation.

A website, in conjunction with Wild About Argyll, is being launched soon. For more details follow on Instagram (@cowalfest), Twitter (@Cowal_fest) or Facebook (Cowalfest 2023).

Creagan Mhor will feature in this year’s Cowal Walking Festival. NO_AA08cowalwalkfest01

On the march down to Arrochar on the far northeast of the Cowal peninsula. NO_AA08cowalwalkfest02