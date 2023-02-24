Councillor’s column: Jan Brown

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

In the first of a new series for the Argyllshire Advertiser, the councillors representing Mid Argyll and Kintyre and the Islands will write a monthly column providing readers and constituents with an update on their recent work in the communities they serve, what they have coming up in the near future, and some of the tasks on their ‘to-do’ list for further into their current term, now almost a year in.

The first to contribute is Mid Argyll councillor Jan Brown, who sits on the Regulatory Cohort, Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee, Licensing Board and Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands Area Committee.

Since being voted in last May I have been astonished by all the different events and duties I have undertaken.

In this column I hope to give you a look at what I have been up to during the last 10 months.

First of all I must say it is a privilege and an honour to represent the folk of ward three, one which I’ll always be proud of.

I sit on a number of committees and this takes up a lot of time from attending meetings and doing the research on the papers for these to make sure I do the best I can.

By the time this newspaper comes out the budget will be set and we will have to live with whatever is decided at council.

No matter what decisions are taken this is going to be a hard year for everyone.

A fair amount of time is taken up with trying to get answers from not just the council but Transport Scotland about roads issues, Scottish Water, NHS, and many other organisations – some of which I had never heard of but know now.

I have attended almost all of the community council meetings in ward three and this has really made me much more aware of just what goes on in each area.

I have held councillor surgeries at as many village halls as possible, finishing off recently in Ford.

I will start the next round shortly, but am looking to be a bit more proactive with where I go, and intend to attend local coffee mornings and just pop in to warm spaces around the area.

Send me a message, or just ask me in the supermarket, the street or anywhere you find me. I am always about.

I have been really overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the people of Mid Argyll during this time of real hardship, from the big things – setting up warm spaces, the food banks/sharing places, to the just drop in for a cuppa and a blether – to the small local groups helping each other and neighbours.

I would like to thank some of the organisations which have been working tirelessly during this time to help people get through this with not just material things but for the support, comfort and just making folk of all ages feel like they matter.

The Citizens Advice Bureau, AliEnergy, MAYDS, Argyll and Bute Council, the MS Centre all the community spaces run by volunteers and all the others I have missed.

I am looking forward to the summer in and around the area with all the usual gala days to look forward to, and hopefully an old friend coming back.

I would like to see something on the Front Green in Lochgilphead, so if anyone has any ideas of what they would like to see, please get in touch.

Let’s have something that is for the community, by the community and to benefit the community, but most of all, let’s have a right good day out.

There are so many local groups doing great work to improve the area and I will be highlighting their work in the coming months.