Circle of Hope to help those in need

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A ‘Circle of Hope’ was formed around Inveraray Parish Church last Saturday to help the victims of earthquakes in the Levant.

Reverend Dorothy Wallace and fellow volunteers from around Inveraray and the West Lochfynside parish which she covers, tried piece by piece to complete a circle of coins around the place of worship.

Almost £3,000 was raised to aid those stricken after the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria at the beginning of February.

It was a sterling effort, covering two-thirds of the circumference of the church in a curve of coins across a six-hour fundraising appeal, backed by passers-by ranging from interested locals to Tyneside tourists.

All funds raised went to the British Red Cross’s appeal and on to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) which distributes essential aid such as food, shelter and medical supplies to those caught up in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Reverend Wallace said: “It was a phenomenal effort on the day with more than £1,800 raised from the Circle of Hope and collections on the street.

“Donations from some other organisations have brought us up to almost £3,000 which is being topped up again to reach that mark.

“We all saw the news of the earthquakes on TV and naturally thought it was horrendous, and that we needed to do something.

“If we had held a coffee morning we may only have raised half that amount.

“It was such a novel idea and even though it wasn’t the busiest Saturday in the town, we were well supported by locals and by tourists passing by, including by a group of ladies from Newcastle on a coach trip from Newcastle.

“The money raised is going through the British Red Cross to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which means the funds go to the right place.”