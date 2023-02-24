Campbeltown and Mid Argyll badminton aces land Argyll Cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After a long wait, badminton players from Campbeltown and Mid Argyll lifted the Argyll Cup trophy for the first time in 23 years.

The Argyll Cup first started back in 1950 and has been played every year since, in either Campbeltown, Oban, Mid Argyll or Dunoon.

The last three years were silent due to Covid, but there was certainly more noise than you could imagine when Campbeltown/Mid Argyll lifted the trophy after last Saturday’s competition at Campbeltown Grammar School.

As usual, there were many hard fought games, amazing comebacks and wonderful acts of sportsmanship.

Congratulations also go to the Oban team which won the C Cup.

This led on to an extra special trophy which Charlie Ellis presented to the person whose demeanour showed the quality of a good ambassador for the sport.

This year’s recipient was Neil Littleson from Campbeltown, who encompassed all the qualities that Charlie was looking for; a very fitting winner indeed. His name will be alongside Stephanie Kennedy (Campbeltown), Lyndsay Derrett (Dunoon) and Angela McNee (Dunoon).

The celebrations continued at Campbeltown Bowling Club in the evening where the speeches were made and Argyll Bakeries served a beautiful meal.

The winning cups were filled and the dancing continued into the night.

Anyone looking for more information about Campbeltown and District Badminton Club can contact Kerry Dickson on 01586 552586 after 6pm or come to the club which is held in the Campbeltown Grammar School on Monday evenings from 7pm to 9pm. All are welcome.