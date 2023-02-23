Slow start costs Red Star

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Arthurlie FC 4-2 Lochgilphead Red Star

SAFL Premier Division

Red Star made the trip to Barrhead last Saturday to take on last season’s treble winners in the SAFL, Arthurlie AFC, in a big league clash.

It did not go to plan for Star, though, as they were made to rue a poor first half, and the impressive Arthurlie side wrapped up the points to leapfrog Star at the top of the table.

The game was played at the excellent Arthurlie FC Juniors’ facility, Dunterlie Park, however, overnight rain made for a fairly tricky surface at times.

It was the home side who took the lead after threatening early on, when Star failed to stop an Arthurlie cross and their top scorer Kyle Elrick was on hand to beat Leon Murphy from close range.

The RJD Brickwork-sponsored Star continued to be sloppy in possession and found themselves two down just before the half hour when a misplaced Leon Murphy clearance was picked up by the Arthurlie winger who set up Sean Ross, who had the simple task of doubling the lead from close range again.

Red Star responded well and appeared to have steadied the ship somewhat and could have pulled one back when Fraser Talbot got on the end of a Craig Millar corner but his effort was saved in fortunate fashion from the Arthurlie keeper as the ball cannoned back off his face.

Arthurlie were in ruthless mood and took full advantage adding another two goals before the break to make the score 4-0, and effectively end the contest before half time.

Star looked to restore some pride in the second half and had the chance to pull one back when McPhie was brought down in the box by the Arthurlie keeper, and the winger-forward stepped up to score what appeared to be a consolation goal with 25 minutes remaining.

The visitors gave themselves a real glimmer just after when McPhie was able to scramble home from a Gregor McGeachy cross to make the score 4-2 and make the last 20 minutes a much more interesting contest.

Despite the attempted fightback, Arthurlie saw the game out well for a deserved victory and Star were left to rue their poor start to the game.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Red Star travel to distant county rivals Cardross for their final Centenary Cup group game with the winners joining Dunoon in the quarter finals.