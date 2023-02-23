Police files – February 24 2023
Driving without care
Police Officers on patrol at 9.30pm on Friday February 17, on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, saw a blue Ford Fiesta allegedly deliberately swerving across the road. The police stopped the vehicle and as a result of what was witnessed, the 17-year-old male driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal.
Driving whilst unfit
A blue Peugeot boxer van that was driving erratically on the A83 near Lochgair was stopped at 6.45pm on Tuesday February 14 by police officers on patrol. Officers searched both the male occupants of the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a quantity of cannabis was found on the passenger and cocaine on the driver. As a result of enquires at the scene the 24-year-old male driver was arrested and later charged with driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of cocaine. A 23-year-old man was charged with aid and abetting driving whilst unfit through drugs and also for possession of cannabis.