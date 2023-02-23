Feorlin’s coffee afternoon to tackle MND

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A keen young rugby player in Mid Argyll wants the community to help her fundraise to combat a devastating disease claiming lives in the professional game.

Feorlin Renton, 14, a youth player for Mid Argyll RFC, has organised a Doddie’5 coffee afternoon on Saturday February 25 in the Nicoll Hall, Inveraray, from 2pm-4.30pm, named in honour of Doddie Weir

The former Scotland men’s international and British and Irish Lion died in November 2022 aged 52, after suffering for more than six years with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Feorlin, from Inveraray, was delighted by the support shown in the area for her chosen cause ahead of the event.

She said: “I would like to thank all the Mid Argyll businesses and individuals who have contributed to the raffle; Argyll Pharmacy in Lochgilphead, Bonnie Argyll, The Courtyard and The George Hotel, Inveraray, for very kindly selling both raffles from their premises.

“There are two raffles, one which will be drawn this coming Saturday; with the Grand Prize a limited edition mounted print donated by artist Stuart Herd, titled ‘A Big Push For Doddie’.

“The second will be available until March 17 and it is for a Scotland jersey recently signed by the men’s squad; very generously donated by Scottish Rugby.

“It will be drawn on the last day of the Six Nations tournament on March 18.”

“Tickets for this raffle are available in all the above places including the George Public Bar.”

The teenager has had to spend some time on the sidelines lately with a knee injury, but she has turned any negativity around to helping the lives of others, in the sport she loves and beyond.

She continued: “I am currently unable to play rugby with my local team Mid Argyll RFC, due to trauma to my ACL, so the coffee morning has given me something positive and rugby-related to best focus my time.

“Like lots of people I followed Doddie Weir’s very emotional journey with MND; he was such an inspirational man to me as a young player.

“I would like to thank the community for its generosity so far in supporting the My Name’5 Doddie Coffee Afternoon, the foundation itself for its support and Scottish Rugby for its generous donation.

“All money raised will go to the ongoing research and help to those living with MND.

“Thank you, everyone.”

Feorlin Renton, left, and Stuart Herd at Harbour Gallery with the raffle’s ‘Big Push For Doddie,’ print. NO_AA08feorlinrugby01

Rugby-mad Feorlin Renton was inspired to fundraise by a Scotland hero in the sport, the late Doddie Weir. NO_AA08feorlinrugby03

Those interested in donating, or entering the raffle, can scan this this QR code using their phone camera. NO_AA08feorlinrugby04