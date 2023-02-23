And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute’s budget-deciders have agreed to increase council tax by five per cent and to double repayment times of new schools to over 60 years rather than 25 or 30, to help bridge its £13 million funding gap.

Cuts totalling £6.144m were also accepted at the meeting while investments were announced for roads, schools, waste services and climate support.

The council rejected, in full or in part, policy savings totalling £319.5k for 2023/24 – that included funding for parent and toddler groups, customer engagement teams and school crossing patrollers – although posts empty for one year or more will be deleted at a saving of £60,000. Funding contribution to Argyll and the Isles Countryside Trust (ACT) was also saved.

Council leader Robin Currie described it as a “responsible” and “progressive budget.”

News also came of a new £7 million Priorities Investment Fund created by the council to support the region’s longer term future.

Councillor Robin Currie said none of the budget had been “easy” but the council was investing in what it knows “really matters” to people in Argyll and Bute.

“We are investing in services that support day-to-day life right now, and that support Argyll and Bute’s long term success. None of this has been easy. Local government continues to be crucial but crushed by the unrelenting need for multi-million pound savings. It’s through effective financial management, and listening to what our communities tell us they need, that we have succeeded today in setting a responsible and progressive budget.”

Policy Lead for Finance Services, Councillor Gary Mulvaney added: “Today’s decisions mean that we continue to deliver services that benefit everyone in Argyll and Bute in some way and we save at-risk support that we know people care about, including school crossing patrollers, customer service points and early years funding for parents and toddler groups. This budget as far as possible overcomes huge financial challenge to keep jobs and council services in our communities.”

Investments of more than £38 million agreed today include an extra £8 million to bring the total for road repair and maintenance over the next two years to £16 million, £480,000 on new fleet for road maintenance and £750,000 for footpath improvements.

Also included, is £8 million to future proof Argyll and Bute’s schools, £640,000 to develop the school estate’s climate change measures.

Waste and Recycling Services will see £3.5 million to help Argyll and Bute comply with the national biodegradable municipal waste ban and £700,000 to order new refuse vehicles.

Investing in the future, there will be a £6 million plus contribution to securing the future of Rothesay Pavilion as a driver for the island’s economic growth

The council will freeze ferry fares on its ferry services for Jura, Cuan, Lismore and Easdale until March 31 next year and there will be no increase to school meal charges in 2023/24.

Caption: Argyll and Bute Council leader Robin Currie

