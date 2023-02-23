Announcements – February 24, 2023

DEATHS

BELL – Jan. Formerly of Kilkerran Cottage, Campbeltown. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on February 19, 2023, at Rhosyn Melyn Care Home, Wrexham, North Wales. Beloved wife of Geoff, much loved mum of Fiona and Stuart, mother-in-law of Andrew, loving Nana to Oliver, Lucy, Callum, Charlie, Sienna and Marcus. Funeral service to take place in Wrexham. Enquiries Caergwrle 01978 760200.

BLAIR – Peacefully at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 20, 2023, Thomas Alasdair Blair, in his 74th year, Ardlussa, Dell Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Janet, loving dad of Kenneth and David, father-in-law of Joanne and Kirsty, loving granda of Rhys, Kelly, Rachael and David and great-granda of Finlay, Aaron, Rhyia, Esmae, Daniel and Jake. Alasdair’s funeral will take place on Friday March 3, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Patchan Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 p.m., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue, round the Cross, up and down Hall Street, onto Main Street on our way to Patchan Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Alasdair along our route. Family flowers only.

JOHNSTON – Suddenly but peacefully at home, 10 Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, on February 19, 2023, Mairia Stewart (Ria), in her 92nd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Ian, loving mum of Michael, Alison and Andrew, adored granny of Bryony, Emma, Connor, Izzy, Molly, Rory, Liam and Kieran and a friend to many. Ria’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 pm., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Ria along our route. Family flowers only please.

MCLEOD – On February 17, 2023, peacefully at the Beatson Centre Glasgow, John Stuart McLeod, in his 75th year, beloved husband of Grace and much loved father of Andrea and Michael, dear grandfather of Imogen, Niamh and Orlaith, respected stepfather of Mark and Alan and step grandfather of Kai and Jamie. Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 28, at 11.15am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. A memorial service will be held at Tarbert Parish Church, on Friday, March 3, at 1pm, followed by an interment of ashes at Tarbert Cemetery, to which all are respectfully invited. Flowers or donations if desired to Fishermen’s Mission and Beatson Centre.

WIGHTON – Maria (née Grumoli). Peacefully at Forth Valley Hospital, Larbert on February 14, 2023, aged 85. Much loved Mum to Kirsteen and Fiona. Much loved Gran to Claire, Mark, Rachel, Natalie and Andrew. Great-Gran to Abigail, Nieve and Tommy. Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Cumbernauld Free Church on March 9 at 11.00 a.m.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MORRISON – The family of the late Calum Morrison wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and the support shown to the family following the sad loss of Calum. The presence of so many friends at the service was of great comfort and support to the whole family. Donations of £430 were raised for Kidney Research UK. Thanks to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for caring and efficient funeral services, Rev Dorothy Wallace for a lovely service and the George Inveraray for catering. A special thanks to all the wonderful carers who looked after Calum.

WILSON – Elizabeth and John and all the family of the late Maureen Wilson, née Muir, would like to thank dear friends and neighbours for their kindness, expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers etc following the sad loss of Maureen. Sincere thanks to all the carers from Argyll and Bute council, Carers Direct and Carr Gomm for all their wonderful support through recent years in helping to care for Maureen. We could not have looked after mum without them. Special thanks to Mari Allibone, Aileen Rogers and Glynis Lewin for their friendship, kindness and help. Thank you to the staff at Ardfenaig Care Home for looking after mum during her respite stays, especially this last one, and to Dr Cameron and the nurses of Glenaray Ward of Mid Argyll hospital for their compassionate care of mum, and us, to make her last few hours calm, dignified and peaceful. Our sincere thanks to Rev Lyn Peden for a lovely and comforting service in memory of mum, Maureen and Julius for the music which meant so much to mother. Warmest gratitude to Stan Lupton Funeral Director and his staff for their guidance, patience, sensitivity and professionalism in preparing Maureen’s final journey. Much appreciation to Keli at Fyne Flowers, for the perfect floral tributes. Thanks to Bruce and Sheila and staff of West Loch House for the exceptional purvey and sensitive display of memories of Maureen. Thank you also to ‘We Stream It’ for their excellent recording and streaming of Maureen’s service, allowing loved ones to watch from afar. A final thanks to Anne and Cathy for their warm welcome to mourners and to all who supported us by attending the service in Kilcalmonell Church or watching online. The sum of £500.00 was donated to be shared equally between Police Scotland Benevolent Fund and Dementia Scotland.

IN MEMORIAMS

CURTIS – In loving memory of Brian Curtis, who passed away February 29, 2016. Much loved Dad, brother, Seanor, uncle and friend.

Sorely missed by us all and never far from our thoughts x

DOCHERTY – In loving memory of our cousin, John Anthony Docherty, who died February 26, 2018.

“I am leaving, I am leaving, but the fighter still remains”.

Good night John Bhoy.

– Love Paula and Aiden William x

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alex (Snr), loving partner of the late Nan, much loved father and papa, who died February 24, 2015.

Always remembered.

Sadly missed.

– Love from all the family.