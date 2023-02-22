Society hears talk on Eagle disaster

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Members of the fishing community past and present from East Kintyre to Mid Argyll gathered in big numbers to hear about an interwar boating tragedy.

Les Oman and his brother Finlay gave a talk and slideshow presentation hosted by the Kintyre Antiquarian and Natural History Society, at the Ardshiel Hotel in Campbeltown, with people travelling from as far away as Lochgilphead and Carradale to hear it.

The society heard that on September 1, 1937, the Eagle, a small pleasure boat, arrived at the entrance of Portrigh Bay, having sailed from Port Crannaich, now more commonly known as Carradale Harbour.

About 200 yards beyond Balfadgen point, the vessel appeared to flip over and the mast lay in the water at an acute angle.

Whilst it has never been completely clear what happened, there was no doubt that a

basking shark was involved, although it is unlikely that this was an “attack” as portrayed in the media at the time.

Of the five people onboard, three drowned: captain Angus Brown; his six-year old son Neil; and Angus’s brother, Robert, who was the co-owner of the boat.

There were two survivors, captain Brown’s 10-year old daughter Jessica and 14-year old Donald MacDonald, a local lad who helped Robert Brown and his other brother, Archie, the other co-owner of the boat.

Les Oman said of the possible reasons for the tragedy: “Various theories as to the cause of the sinking were discussed, some of which stand up better today than they did at the time.

“It was also noted that basking sharks were a very common occurrence in the area at the time, and the sight and sound of their splashing was almost like a soundtrack to everyday life around the coast.

“On a more personal note, our late father, Colin, who should have been on the Eagle, but missed his passage, was the only eyewitness to the vessel capsizing, which was a very traumatic experience for a nine-year old.”

The presentation also examined the background to what the authors called the “demonising” of the basking shark and looked at the subsequent hunting of basking sharks in the Firth of Clyde and contrasted that with the current protected status of the fish.

It was believed that the seeds were sown back in the late 19th Century, when the Courier reported extensively on the subject of a “sea serpent”, which was seemingly terrorising local fishermen.

“With hindsight, this appears to have been a bit of fun, perpetuated by fishermen in Carradale, Tarbert and Campbeltown.

“Nevertheless, the fear of the “sea serpent” morphed into a fear of basking sharks,

which weren’t known to be in great numbers until after the First World War.

“By the time of the Eagle incident, there were said to have been hundreds of what the local fishermen called Sail-fish, in Loch Fyne and the Kilbrannan Sound.

The presentation also included some rare film footage from 1940 of the shark factory at the Black Port, north of Carradale, which operated between 1938 and 1950 (excluding the war years).

The presentation concluded with a number of interesting questions and points from the audience.

An antiquarian society spokesperson said: “The Ardshiel Hotel was packed for the meeting and included a large number of people from Carradale or with Carradale connections.

“The next meeting of the society will be the AGM and two member presentations on Wednesday March 29.”

The Ardshiel Hotel was the venue for this month’s Kintyre Antiquarian Society talk, heard by an audience of fishing folk from Kintyre to Mid Argyll. AA08ardshiel01