Seniors busy having fun

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

In the working world it is sometimes known as ‘Hump Day’ but for senior citizens in Inveraray, Wednesday is a social highlight of the week.

And it has been a busy February for the Inveraray Senior Citizens’ Wednesday Club.

First off in the month, it was eyes down for a full house at a bingo afternoon.

The next club day saw a session of chair exercises and advice from practice nurse Joanne Robertson.

A spokesperson for the Wednesday Club said: “Well done to everyone who took part in the bingo and the healthy tips sessions.

“The bingo was followed by a beautiful afternoon tea while the chair exercises session also featured a raffle.

“More details on our upcoming activities and photos from previous events can be found on our Facebook page: Inveraray Senior Citizens and Nicoll Hall Committee.”