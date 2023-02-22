Industry unites against booze ad ban

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A coalition of 100 alcohol brands, from Tennent’s Lager and The Famous Grouse to Islay Rum and Kilmartin Glen Spirits, have signed an open letter to the SNP-Green administration urging them not to “destroy Scotland’s drinks industry”.

The signatories, including Ardnamurchan Distillery, West Highland Breweries in Spean Bridge, Isle of Raasay Hebridean Single Malt, Diageo which owns Oban, Talisker and Lagavulin distilleries, and the owner of Jura Distillery Whyte & Mackay, are calling for the immediate shelving of plans to restrict alcohol advertising and sponsorship.

The consultation, which runs until March 9, proposes measures to tackle Scotland’s “troubled relationship with alcohol”.

The plans include banning distillery and brewery shops from selling branded merchandise to visitors; banning drinks industry funding of sports and cultural events such as rugby, football, arts festivals and live music; and removing drinks branding from pub umbrellas and glassware. The ban would also create a ripple effect, also impacting the industry’s extended supply chain, including agriculture, packaging, and logistics.

The plans for a “blanket ban”, the petition said, “could not have come at a worse time for our sector and the many thousands we employ.

“Such a ban will harm Scotland’s alcohol distillers and brewers, who are an integral component of Brand Scotland, with no clear evidence to justify such a move.”

It would also “block a key source of vital funds to Scotland’s sports and arts and culture sectors, at a time when they can least afford this.

“The Scottish drinks industry is once again facing a challenge which threatens the very existence of many of its members.

“We recognise and share in the Scottish Government’s determination to reduce harmful consumption of alcohol.

“However, these proposals do not address the root cause. Instead, they will needlessly hold our country back, to the detriment of Scottish jobs.”

The proposals also include banning adverts on billboards and in newspapers and magazines.

This could wipe out an eighth of some Scottish news publishers’ advertising revenues, and “cripple” local newspapers, according to the Scottish Newspaper Society (SNS).

The “draconian” ban, it said, could also destroy tourism publications on which many independent publishers rely.

Moreover, it could force UK-wide publishers to either produce Scotland-only editions of single edition magazines, or not distribute in Scotland at all.

SNS director John McLellan said the ban “is based on little more than a whim that children might be influenced by what they might come across in publications primarily read by adults, and limited anecdotal evidence that some people struggling with addictions might relapse if they see an advert.

“The consultation paper produces no concrete evidence to prove the extent of the effect of advertising in news brands on children or people suffering addiction issues, yet the clear intention is to knock this leg from under our businesses and cripple them in the process.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are consulting on views on the most appropriate next steps in reducing alcohol-related harm, which is one of the most pressing public health challenges that we face in Scotland.

“No decisions have been taken. We are meeting a number of stakeholders during the consultation period to hear directly from them.”

If you would like to respond to the consultation, you can do so here consult.gov.scot/alcohol-policy/alcohol-advertising-and-promotion