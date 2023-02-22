Bird flu kills thousands of geese on Islay

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two thousand migratory Greenland barnacle geese have died from avian influenza on Islay this winter so far, as other government figures show the virus is jumping to wild mammals in the Highlands and Islands.

The first cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) on Islay were detected in Greenland barnacle geese in February 2022, said the agency NatureScot, which estimated around 1,000 died from HPAI that spring.

When the geese returned from migration in November, three tested positive for the virus. During December and January, NatureScot said, that “significant numbers of barnacle geese are dying across the island”.

On February 3 NatureScot revealed the tally to the Islay Goose Management Scheme, which “aims to maintain sustainable populations of wintering geese on Islay while minimising the agricultural damage and economic losses they cause”.

It said: “Counts indicate at least 2,000 barnacle geese have died from avian flu this winter. While there are signs mortality rates have slowed, the outbreak is ongoing.

“NatureScot has therefore taken the decision to suspend licences for shooting barnacle geese on Islay for the rest of the winter. We recognise farmers continue to suffer impacts and will be providing additional funding and support for non-lethal scaring methods.

“Whilst the health risk to humans is low, we advise not to touch carcasses and to keep dogs on leads in locations where there are dead geese.”

In August, the RSPB raised concerns about the virus’ impact on Scotland’s iconic white-tailed eagle population, after a dead chick on Mull tested positive for the disease.

Dave Sexton, RSPB Scotland’s Mull Officer, who monitors the birds, started getting unexpected reports of suspected dead chicks from multiple locations.

Expert climbers, wearing full PPE, scaled a 12m Sitka spruce tree to swab the bodies of two chicks for HPAI testing. One proved positive.

“The deaths of these white-tailed eagle chicks have made a significant contribution to a large drop in Mull breeding success this year,” the RSPB said last summer.

“As long-lived birds, one year of such chick losses shouldn’t impact the species significantly in the long term. However, concerns are that a prolonged outbreak of HPAI could cause several more summers of chicks dying which would.”

Meanwhile the largest ever outbreak of bird flu is spilling over into mammals, including grizzly bears in America, mink in Spain, a fox in Durham, an otter on Skye, and a harbour seal in the Highlands, according to government figures.

It is believed they had fed on dead or sick wild birds infected with the virus. The animals were found to have a mutation of the virus that could make it easier to infect mammals, but there was no evidence of transmission between mammals.

Public health bosses warn the mutation in mammals could see a jump to humans, but the risk to the public is very low.

The Scottish Government advised: “If you find a dead wild mammal, suspected of having been infected with avian influenza, note where you saw the dead animal and contact your local area NatureScot Office.

“As with dead wild birds, if you find a dead animal of any species, please don’t pick it up. Carcasses may present health risks and are best left alone.”