Branding ban plan will bomb
Cartoonist Ann Thomas’ latest illustration deals with the divisive alcohol branding ban floated by the Scottish Government and reported on by the Advertiser last month. Ann paints the scene that while Holyrood wants to do something to try to alleviate the health-harming and often socially damaging effects of alcohol overconsumption in Scottish society, they are going about it the wrong way by suppressing an important export for the national coffers – a similar sentiment to that already expressed by Argyll-based producers who do not feel their bespoke, meticulously crafted products – whether whisky, gin or beer – are the root cause of alcohol-related problems.