Medal success for Argyll athlete at national championships

An Inveraray athlete won a bronze medal in his first national competition in Glasgow at the weekend.

Andrew Nicol was competing in the high jump at the Scottish Indoor Under-20 Championships, held at the Emirates Arena on February 18-19.

The 17-year-old cleared 1.83 metres to win bronze and came very close to clearing the next height of 1.88 metres, which would have been a Personal Best.

Andrew was representing the Mid Argyll Athletic Club and has been training indoors with the club during the winter months.

He is a former Oban High School pupil and before leaving in August 2022, he set a new record in the senior boys high jump at the annual school sports.

The previous day he had placed highly in several events at the Oban Highland Games, finishing second in the high jump to Allan Hamilton who holds the ground record for Oban of 1.96 metres.