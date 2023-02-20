Kyles overcome Inveraray in pre-season friendly

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kyles Athletic 3 Inveraray 1

Kyles Athletic beat Inveraray 3-1 in their 1pm throw up at the Dunoon Stadium.

The game passed a Friday afternoon pitch inspection and was one of the few weekend games to beat the elements.

Inveraray started well with Campbell Watt putting them ahead.

However, Roddy MacDonald levelled following a corner from Robbie Macleod.

Scott MacDonald put Kyles in front, played in by Will Cowie who was making his debut after signing from Skye Camanachd, and youngster Roan MacVicar made it 3-1 following a goalmouth scramble as he turned home a rebound after Robbie Macleod’s effort had been well saved.

Inveraray’s Kieran MacKay and Nicholas Crawford both came off as a precaution and Coll MacKay took a knock to his wrist but all three should be fit for the first game of the season.

Following his club’s final preseason match, Inveraray manager Andy Watt said: “It was another good run out this week and a really good test for us against Kyles, and I feel the game was probably a bit closer than the score line suggests.

“The same as last week, our focus was on our performance and having another game to continue to build up our fitness before the start of the season.”

Strachur-Dunoon 4 Kyles Athletic 0

The Kyles Athletic second team were 4-0 winners against Strachur-Dunoon in their 2.45pm throw up at the top pitch at the Dunoon Stadium.

Aberdour P Col Glen P

Aberdour’s final preseason match was to be a 1.30pm throw up against Col Glen at Silversands. However, a pitch inspection ruled the field unplayable.

Lochside Rovers P Glasgow Mid Argyll P

The friendly between Lochside Rovers and the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds was postponed when Ganavan was ruled unplayable.

This weekend’s matches

The final round of preseason friendlies take place on Saturday February 25 2023.

There is an all-Mowi Premiership meeting between Kingussie and Glasgow Mid Argyll while the 2022 Mowi North Division 1 champions Newtonmore play 2022 Mowi South Division 1 winners Col-Glen at the Eilan.

The new shinty season starts on Saturday 4 March 2023.