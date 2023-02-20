Friday deadline for school award nods

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After an Islay school won gold in the Pearson National Teaching Awards in 2022, this Friday (February 24) is the last chance to nominate another Argyll school to potentially pick up a prize this year.

Port Ellen Primary won gold at the Pearson National Teaching Awards in 2022, the charity which runs the awards, the Teaching Awards Trust, and is calling for entries across Argyll and Bute for the 2023 series.

The island school won gold in the Primary School of the Year category for “the links staff built with other island schools around the world, and for shaping their curriculum around island life.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “With more than 60 schools and colleges in the region, there must be plenty of unsung teaching heroes out there who deserve a bit of recognition.

“If you know a teacher or anyone who works in your local nursery, school or college that deserves an award then don’t miss this last opportunity.

“You can nominate on the Teaching Awards website: www.teachingawards.com and the entry deadline for the 2023 National Teaching Awards is Friday, February 24.”

There are 16 award categories including Headteacher of the Year and Unsung Hero.

Port Ellen PS has won several awards around STEM and entrepreneurialism, children get to build award-winning wave-powered devices, work with local partners to make Gaelic art and poetry, carry out archaeological surveys of local heritage sites, and run local community-centred campaigns, and its headteacher, Maureen Macdonald said: “The sense of pride and joy within the entire school community is palpable.

“Despite being a small island school, we believe, speak and think ‘possible’ which means often stepping beyond our comfort zone and challenging the status quo.

“We continue to grow and to keep improving.”