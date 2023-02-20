Crossed wires impact Islay businesses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Imagine driving on the Isle of Islay and your engine blows. Never mind. Just call the local garage. Can they fix it, you ask? No, comes the reply, because you got through to a lady in her eighties, at home.

Perhaps you fancy a holiday and phone a local hotel. Can you book a room, you ask? No, the man says, because he is an electrician.

Since Christmas, many residents of Glenegedale between Bowmore and Port Ellen have been plagued by phone and internet problems: lines going crackly, then dead, then switched with their neighbours, and broadband slowing, then coming to a stop.

Most are blaming Openreach, a company owned by BT, which maintains the network.

“This has been an absolute nightmare!” mechanic David Cresswell of local garage Cresswell Cars said ath the beginning of the month: “We have been without a phone since before Christmas, missing out on hundreds of calls a week, having to ask staff to use their personal phones.

“This fault remains unresolved and apparently our line is connected to someone’s house, who is being inundated with our calls!”

One islander, whose elderly mother lives in the area, said: “My mum’s phoneline and broadband has been off since before Christmas. Both mum and [her partner] are over 80.

“It’s a massive inconvenience and a worry since they live rurally.

“The mobile signal is not the best.

“Their heating is also reliant on wifi, so they don’t have control over the heating.

“Openreach is full of promises – broken promises: it is going to be fixed at the end of this week, end of next week, end of today, end of tomorrow, etc. etc…

“To add insult to injury, if you phone mum’s number, you get Cresswell Cars.”

Finally, Cresswell Cars got its number back, and the lady got her internet too.

“There are 50 properties in our area affected,” Glenegedale electrician Martin Armstrong said on February 7.

“There was a week when I had other people’s phone lines. At one point I had the hotel down the road’s phone.

“Last Friday I got my number back, but there is still no internet.

“Openreach are hopeless.

“The engineers do a great job, but seem hampered by poor communication and management.”

An Openreach spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry for the disruption and delay in repairing some services on Islay following recent lightning damage.

“A dozen households remain without service and we’re doing everything we can to get them restored.

“Engineers have been working on repairs since the start of January but the recovery has been difficult, with some routes failing again after initial repairs were made.

“Lightning can cause complex, multiple faults in the same cables, but some may only manifest well after the initial damage is caused, hampering recovery.

“Due to the nature of the damage, we needed to transport heavy machinery on three large lorries and trailers to Islay.

“The logistics involved have also proven challenging. Work is ongoing, with extra engineers working alongside our existing teams to help with the repairs.

“We’d ask anyone experiencing problems to report it to their provider if they haven’t done so already.”

Islay Airport, which has flights to Glasgow, Oban and Colonsay, is also in Glenegedale.

A spokesperson for Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd, the company that owns and runs it, said: “The backup systems at Islay Airport are up and running and the airport is operating as normal allowing teams to minimise disruption for our customers.”

Down the road Rachel and Alasdair Whyte, who run the B&B Glenmachrie House, lost their phone and internet from December 21 until February 3.

“A lot of our guests come from Germany, Japan, America.

“With the time difference, email is essential,” Rachel said.

Alasdair added: “If your website is down, you lose business. They go onto someone else.”

“If you did not have a mobile, you would be snookered,” Rachel said. “It would be a disaster for our business. It was so serious. It is essential that we have this life line in a form that we can depend on. If it happened at Holyrood, they would be jumping up and down.”

Sam Graham, of Graham Decorators, said his problems with Openreach began on December 16, when his phone crackled, and internet slowed.

He said: “They promised it would be fixed by December 23,” he said. “That never happened. It got continually put back.”

The situation went from bad to worse. “I have no telephone line at all,” he said on February 7.

“I have got no idea if people have been trying to get in contact with me. I had virtually no internet for the whole of January. I depend on email for contracts.

“I have to use my data on my mobile. That is how I have been managing. Now my internet is back, but very, very slow. It has been going on and on. It has been a nightmare.”