Community causes receive Co-op cash

Causes from Campbeltown Brass Band and Drumlemble Primary School to Tarbert Soup Group and Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis will receive funding from the Co-op.

The money is raised through the supermarket’s Local Community Fund, when members buy selected own-brand products and services.

This year, the following local causes have been chosen: Campbeltown: Campbeltown Brass Band, Drumlemble Primary School and Kintyre Network Supporters Group; Tarbert: Tarbert Academy Parent Council, Tarbert Soup Group and Tighnabruaich Lifeboat Station; Lochgilphead: Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis, Heads Up and Lochgilphead Golf Club; Inveraray: Ardroy Outdoor Education Centre, Furnace SCIO and Inveraray Senior Citizens Committee; and Islay: Port Ellen Primary Parent Council, Rhinns Playing Field Association and This Is Islay podcast.

This support comes at a much-needed time, with insight from more than 3,000 community causes across the UK showing that more than one-in-two – 59 per cent – projects have experienced a shortfall in funding over the past 12 months, while more than four-fifths – 84 per cent – of local causes have seen an increase in demand – particularly those providing support for people through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes,” said Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at the Co-op.

“Our Local Community Fund promotes the development of stronger, more resilient, and fairer communities.

“Our community groups and local organisations are providing valuable services and support to people at a time when they need it most.

“Our Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to make a difference simply by shopping at Co-op.”

Co-op members have helped to raise £117 million for local communities since 2016, including support for more than 30,000 projects across the UK through the Local Community Fund.

Members can also choose the local cause they would like to support through their membership.

The Local Community Fund supports grassroots projects to help deliver Co-op’s vision of co-operating for a fairer world, bringing people together to provide access to food; access to mental wellbeing; and access to opportunities for young people, as well as protecting local biodiversity or reduce carbon emissions.

Visit www.coop.co.uk/membership for more information about Co-op membership, including offers and deals.