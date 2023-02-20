Argyll’s salmon exports total £113M

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Salmon exports from the Argyll and Clyde regions totalled £113 million last year, directly supporting 500 jobs.

New data published by the UK Government has demonstrated the strong global demand for Scotland’s farm-raised salmon, which is the UK’s biggest food export.

A regional breakdown of the annual figures by trade body Salmon Scotland shows that 14,110 tonnes were exported from Argyll and Bute in 2022, representing 20 per cent of the Scotland-wide share.

Overall, salmon overseas sales reached £578 million – down just six per cent on 2021 (£614 million) and a similar rate below the record £617 million in 2019.

Salmon farming directly employs 2,500 people in Scotland and supports more than 3,600 suppliers, with 10,000 jobs dependent on the sector.

“It is fantastic to see strong sales of Scottish salmon in 2022 and I want to congratulate everyone in the sector on another successful year,” said Mairi Gougeon, Scottish Rural Affairs Secretary.

“Scottish salmon is a world-renowned brand and its success is testament to the quality of Scottish salmon as a product.

“That is why we are committed to our ongoing work to encourage investment in research, development and innovation in Scotland’s aquaculture sector alongside robust management measures, so that consumers can continue to have confidence in the sustainability of Scottish seafood.

“Food and drink is one of our priority export sectors and the continued growth in global markets means more jobs and investment across Scotland.

“We will continue to engage with and listen to the Scottish salmon industry to understand how we can improve export opportunities and remove barriers to trade.”