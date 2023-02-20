West Highland High Schools ready to give rugby a try

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochaber, Lochgilphead and Oban High Schools will join 26 other schools in competing in giving competitive rugby a try.

The Scottish Power (SP) Energy Networks Warriors Championships will involve around 1,200 young people from across Scotland, with the eight-week competition kicking off on Tuesday February 21.

The Championships final will take place in May at Scotstoun Stadium, which is the home of Glasgow Warriors.

More than 4,000 young people have participated in the programme since it was started in 2015.

It was established with the aim to raise awareness of and improve access to grassroots level rugby, while promoting healthy lifestyles across the local communities it serves.

Vicky Kelsall, CEO at SP Energy Networks, said: “Initiatives like this promote healthy and active lives, teamwork, leadership, positive mental health, and communication while having fun and making friends. It’s so great to be a part of that and we also get a chance to showcase the green career and development opportunities we can offer.”

Ms Kelsall added: “Breaking down the barriers for sport and allowing as many young people as possible to be involved is at the core of the SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship and it’s so encouraging to see more and more young people competing year-on-year. We’re looking forward to seeing the teams in action. Good luck!”