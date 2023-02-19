Cost of living support for island residents

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council is issuing Love Local cards, worth £120, to island households in receipt of council tax reduction in a bid to provide further support with the cost of living.

The funding will help eligible residents access essential supplies including food and fuel.

Island households in receipt of council tax reduction on January 31 will receive a letter with important information about how to activate the card – including a unique code, so this letter should be kept safe – followed by a second letter containing the card.

Once activated, gift cards can be used in any of the participating businesses.

For more information about the activation process and details of all participating businesses, visit the council website at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/scotland-loves-local-argyll-and-bute-gift-card

For more about the council tax reduction scheme, visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/welfare-reform/council-tax-reduction-scheme

The council is issuing 1,244 cards worth just under £150,000 in total to eligible households. This is the second round of Love Local cards issued to help low-income households with the ongoing cost of living.

“We know that many residents across Argyll and Bute are facing huge pressures with cost of living challenges,” said Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for the economy and communities.

“Our island residents are seeing a significant increase in costs with many goods and services more expensive than the mainland. With costs much higher than the UK average, many residents are struggling.

“We have heard first-hand how the card is providing vital support to eligible households, enabling them to buy essential items.

“It will also provide a welcome economic boost to local businesses to help support island jobs. Please look out for the envelope and keep it safe for when your card arrives.”

Funding for the card comes from the Scottish Government’s Island Cost Crisis Emergency Fund.

Businesses in Argyll and Bute can sign up to gift card scheme by registering at https://lovelocal.scot/register-your-business/

The council has a dedicated cost of living webpage – https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/advice-services – offering information and support.